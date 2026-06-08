Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi is set to make his 100th appearance during the friendly against Portugal

Iwobi, who featured for the English youth teams, switched his international allegiance to play for Nigeria in 2015

The Fulham star is one of the current Super Eagles stars who have featured at the FIFA World Cup in Russia in 2018

Alex Iwobi has reflected on his Super Eagles journey as he is set to make his 100th appearance when Nigeria faces Portugal in a friendly on June 10.

Iwobi was one of the players of dual nationalities who switched their international allegiance to represent Nigeria in the past two decades.

Alex Iwobi is set to make his 100th Super Eagles appearance. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

He was born in Nigeria and relocated to England as a child. He represented the English youth teams before deciding to play for the country of his birth.

The Fulham midfielder has been a consistent player for the national team, turning up even for friendly games whenever he is called upon and fit.

His 99th appearance was during a friendly match against Jordan in Antalya in March, and unfortunately, he was sent off after uncharacteristically reacting to an opponent grabbing him.

He missed the 2026 Unity Cup and the international friendly against Poland, but is now set to return against Portugal for his 100th appearance.

Iwobi speaks ahead of 100th cap

Alex Iwobi, from Super Eagles’ camp in Leiria, has spoken about his run in the Super Eagles as he is set to join the centurion club in the Nigerian national team.

“I am proud to be where I am today; proud to wear the green-and-white. I am grateful to everyone, including the coach who called me up to the team for the first time. I have no regrets choosing Nigeria,” he told the NFF.

Iwobi praised his father’s advice in his decision to represent Nigeria, even though he admitted that he did not force it on him to wear the green and white shirt.

“I first went to the Nigeria U23 team camp and felt at home. I had represented England at the youth level but always felt Nigeria was home,” he added.

“My father always told me to go out there and enjoy my football, and make the decision that I felt was good for me. He was part of the decision, but he didn’t force it down on me.”

Iwobi, despite closing in on 100 games and having featured at four AFCONs and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, does not see himself as a legend of the team yet.

Alex Iwobi featured for Nigeria during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Photo by Francois Nel.

Source: Getty Images

“After 10 years and eight months, I won’t say I am a legend; I only see myself as a Super Eagles player. It feels great to be looking at a 100th cap, and on a lighter note, I wish I could add another 100 caps. I have enjoyed my time with the Super Eagles,” he added.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he is set to become the fourth player to hit 100 caps for Nigeria after Ahmed Musa, Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo.

Iwobi explains difference between England and Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that Alex Iwobi explained the difference between playing for England and Nigeria, having played for both teams.

The midfielder, despite only representing England at youth levels, praised the level of organisation, facilities and culture in the English setup.

Source: Legit.ng