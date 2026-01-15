The federal government’s withdrawal of the criminal defamation case against Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan was officially confirmed on Thursday, January 15

Legit.ng reports that the case sparked intense debate on freedom of expression in Africa's most populous country, Nigeria

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan maintains innocence throughout the legal proceedings, criticising the charges as misguided

FCT, Abuja - The criminal charges instituted by the federal government (FG) against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have been struck out by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

As reported by Guardian on Thursday, January 15, 2026, this brings to an end a high-profile legal case that attracted widespread national attention.

FG charges against Natasha struck

Vanguard cited court records, confirming that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) filed a notice of discontinuance, prompting the court to formally strike out the criminal defamation and related charges previously brought against the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The charges, which generated intense public debate around freedom of expression and political accountability, arose from comments allegedly made by the senator during a televised interview.

The notice of discontinuance, dated Friday, December 12, 2025, brought proceedings in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 to an end.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Chizoba Oji acknowledged the notice and accordingly struck out the case.

In his remarks, the judge noted that the development underscored the need for restraint in the exercise of prosecutorial powers.

He stated:

“The court hopes that this decision will pave the way for restraint, healing, and respect for the rule of law in our democratic process."

Counsel to the FG confirmed the development in open court.

He stated:

“On behalf of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, we have filed a notice of discontinuance in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

“This decision is taken in the overall interest of justice and public confidence in the legal system.”

Natasha reacts after FG strikes cases

Reacting after the court session, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan described the outcome as a vindication of her position.

She said, thanking her legal team and supporters for their steadfast support throughout the proceedings:

“Today’s outcome affirms my belief in the rule of law. I remain committed to serving my constituents and defending the democratic rights of all Nigerians."

Legit.ng reports that the cancellation of the charges follows months of legal controversy and sustained public discourse, with several civil society organisations previously condemning the case as an attempt to stifle free speech and political engagement.

