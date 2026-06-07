The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a fresh weather advisory for Sunday, June 7, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across several regions

The forecast highlights sunny mornings in the north, cloudy conditions in the centre, and widespread rainfall in the south, with risks of flooding and reduced visibility

NiMet urges residents, motorists, and airlines to stay alert and take safety precautions as strong winds, heavy downpours, and lightning are expected later in the day

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has released an important update on the weather outlook for Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The forecast highlights varying conditions across the country, with thunderstorms expected in many regions later in the day.

NiMet forecast shows thunderstorms developing across Nigeria with risks of flooding and strong winds. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Northern states weather forecast

Morning Outlook Sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected. Light rainfall and isolated thunderstorms may occur in parts of Adamawa and Taraba States.

Afternoon/Evening Outlook Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are forecast for Southern Borno, Yobe, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara States.

Daytime warmth will dominate, but thunderstorms later may bring lightning, gusty winds, and moderate rainfall.

Central states weather forecast

Morning Outlook Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected. Benue State may experience light rainfall and isolated thunderstorms.

Afternoon/Evening Outlook Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are anticipated in the FCT, Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Benue, and Kogi States.

Moisture build-up and afternoon heating could trigger thunderstorms. Localised flooding is possible in areas with poor drainage.

Southern states weather forecast

Morning Outlook Cloudy skies with isolated rainfall are expected in Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

Afternoon/Evening Outlook Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected across most parts of the Southern region. Heavy downpours may reduce visibility and create slippery road conditions.

Thunderstorm warning urges residents to stay alert as lightning and gusty winds affect northern and central states. Photo credit: Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

NiMet advisory

NiMet has urged residents and stakeholders to take precautions:

Strong winds may precede thunderstorms; secure loose objects.

Avoid sheltering under trees and stay away from exposed electrical installations during storms.

Flood-prone areas should remain alert for possible localised flooding.

Motorists should drive cautiously due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

Airlines and airspace operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather information for safe flight planning.

NiMet’s message, shared on X, emphasises the need to “Stay Weather-Smart, Stay Ahead.”

See the X post below:

NiMet lists states to experience heavy rainfall

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across many parts of the country on Thursday, June 4. It further warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions.

The weather agency, which shared the forecast on its official X handle, stated that several northern states would begin the day with sunny conditions before thunderstorms develop later. According to NiMet, states such as Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna may experience light thunderstorms in the morning.

By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are expected in Borno, Jigawa, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kano states. The agency said the storms could be accompanied by lightning and strong winds, which may affect outdoor activities and travel.

Source: Legit.ng