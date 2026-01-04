Breaking: FG Withdraws Criminal Defamation Case Against Natasha, Details Emerge

Federal government withdraws criminal defamation case against Senator Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan amid political controversy

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has formally withdrawn the criminal defamation case instituted against Natasha Akpoti‑Uduaghan, bringing to an end a prosecution that had attracted nationwide attention and stirred intense political debate.

Certified court documents obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, January 4, 2026, show that the office of the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) filed a Notice of Discontinuance on Friday, December 12, 2025, before the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, effectively terminating the criminal proceedings against the senator representing Kogi Central.

FG expresses interest in discontinuing Natasha's case

The suit, filed in the name of the Nigerian government, followed petitions submitted by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and ex-Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello. The senator representing Kogi Central had been charged with criminal defamation and cyber-bullying over comments she made during a televised interview on Politics Today, anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, in which she alleged that there were plans to eliminate her.

According to the Notice of Discontinuance, the prosecution was withdrawn pursuant to Sections 108(1), 108(2)(a) and 108(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, as well as under the inherent powers of the court. The document was signed on behalf of the attorney-general by officials of the Department of Public Prosecutions of the Federation and duly certified by the court.

The withdrawal follows months of legal controversy after Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan publicly raised concerns over alleged threats to her life. Although she reportedly petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over the matter, she was later arraigned on criminal charges for speaking out, an action that drew sharp criticism from civil society organisations and press-freedom advocates.

High-profile case against Natasha 'ends'

During the proceedings, several prominent figures were listed as witnesses for the complainants, including Usman Ododo, Ekpenyong Asuquo, Reno Omokri, and Sandra Duru.

According to The Cable, legal analysts say the development highlights the constitutional discretion granted to the attorney-general to discontinue criminal proceedings in the public interest. Politically, the move is expected to reshape national discussions on freedom of expression and the handling of security-related allegations by public officials.

As of press time, there was no official statement from the AGF’s office explaining the reasons for the discontinuance. Nonetheless, the court filing brings a decisive closure to the criminal case against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has consistently maintained her innocence.

