Deji Adeyanju and Partners warns about legal disputes over late Senator Ayogu Eze's estate

Pending court case may affect business transactions involving Simonis Ventures Nig Ltd

Public advised to exercise caution before engaging with the senator's estate amid ongoing litigation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A law firm, Deji Adeyanju and Partners has issued warning over the estate of late Senator Ayogu Eze.

The firm said Eze's Estate is a subject of legal dsipute pending before a High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Ongoing court case puts late Senator Ayogu Eze's estate under legal spotlight. Photo credit: @MissObikwe

Source: Twitter

Justice Chizoba Orji of the court is expected to hear parties in the matter on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Investors, business partners, banks and stakeholders are warned that the late Senator’s estate, including Simonis Ventures Nig Ltd (RN: 1951085), is currently the subject of an ongoing litigation.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, Janaury 12, 2026.

"The matter is pending before Honourable Justice Oriji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in Suit No: FCT/HC/CV/1008/202S, where issues relating to the administration of the estate have been submitted to the court for adjudication.

"In light of the subsisting court proceedings, members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution and refrain from entering into any form of business transaction and commercial engagement with SIMONIS VENTURES NIG LTD, or any part of late Senator Ayogu Eze’s estate until the determination of the suit.

"Any member of the public who carries on any business or commercial transactions with or involving SIMONIS VENTURES NIG LTD, or the estate of late Senator Ayogu Eze during the pendency of the legal proceedings, does so at his or her own risk", The law firm warned in the statement."

Former Enugu Senator Ayogu Eze dies in Abuja

Recall that a former Senate spokesperson, Senator Ayogu Eze, passed away at the age of 66 at an Abuja hospital.

The late senator reportedly died after suffering from an undisclosed illness on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The former Enugu state governorship candidate was said to have been sick and was unable to attend his child's wedding.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eze declared that the APC would defeat the ruling PDP in Enugu state, during the 2023 general election and take over the Government House.

Eze reveals what will happen to PDP in Enugu

Legit.ng also reported that Ayogu Eze, a chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC) declared that the party would take over Enugu state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election.

The former governorship candidate made this known on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

Eze maintained that people of the state have rejected the PDP and its leadership.

Source: Legit.ng