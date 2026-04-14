ADC chieftain Amb. Ikebunwa Lotanna has welcomed the defection of former Anambra Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Chukwudi Orizu

Orizu had earlier joined the ADC from APGA alongside supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections in Anambra state

The defection has been described within ADC as part of a wider shift toward stronger political alternatives ahead of 2027

Nnewi, Anambra state - A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and frontline House of Representatives aspirant for Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general election, Amb. Ikebunwa Lotanna has welcomed the defection of Rt. Hon. Engr. Chukwudi Orizu.

APGA loses ex-Anambra deputy speaker as ADC chieftain Ikebunwa reacts to the growing wave of defections. Photo: Mokwugo

Source: UGC

Orizu, a former Deputy Speaker of the Anambra state House of Assembly and son of Nnewi monarch, HRH Igwe Kenneth Orizu, recently joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with hundreds of his followers.

He said he joined ADC because he believes the party stands a stronger chance of winning key positions, including the presidency. He also cited the influence of party stakeholders, including Amb. Ikebunwa as a factor in his decision.

With the 2027 elections approaching, he noted a growing influx of politicians from APGA and other parties into ADC, describing it as a sign of the party’s rising appeal.

Ikebunwa cites dissatisfaction driving party defections

In an interview with Legit.ng, Ikebunwa attributed the wave of defections to widespread dissatisfaction with long-standing political parties, saying many Nigerians are seeking a credible alternative.

Ikebunwa reacts as former deputy speaker’s defection boosts ADC ahead of 2027 general election. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He added that ADC is positioning itself as a party capable of delivering stronger leadership at both the federal and state levels.

He said, "We in the ADC are proud and happy to receive members from other major political parties in Nigeria. I believe their defection was a result of the kind of leadership our leaders, like Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and people like us, provide at different levels."

"APC, PDP, and other political parties have failed Nigeria over the years because of the poor quality of leadership they provide. It is the confidence Nigerians have in ADC’s ability to foster stronger and more credible leadership that informs their willingness to defect."

Amb. Ikebunwa described Hon. Engr. Chukwudi Orizu as an astute politician and respected political leader with proven capacity and a wealth of experience. He said Orizu’s entry into the party is a major boost that will strengthen ADC’s structure and improve its chances in the forthcoming general elections.

He added that Orizu’s decision to join ADC reinforces the party’s seriousness and commitment to national transformation. According to him, Orizu’s political network, experience, and influence will benefit the party not only in Nnewi but across Anambra and beyond.

ADC chieftain rejects South-East ex-governors' endorsement

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that African Democratic Congress chieftain, Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa dismissed the South-East former governors’ endorsement of President Bola Tinubu.

Ikebunwa argued that the ex-governors acted in their personal interests, describing them as moneybags, and maintained that their endorsement does not reflect the wishes of South-East citizens or collective political position.

Source: Legit.ng