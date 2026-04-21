Hungary’s incoming prime minister Peter Magyar has pledged to keep the country in the International Criminal Court, reversing Viktor Orban’s planned withdrawal

His decision directly affects Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an ICC warrant over alleged war crimes in Gaza

The move signals a sharp policy shift in Budapest and shows Hungary’s renewed commitment to international justice

Hungary’s incoming prime minister, Peter Magyar, has announced that he will stop the country’s planned withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The move reverses the decision made by Viktor Orban, who had led Hungary for 16 years before his historic election defeat earlier this month.

Peter Magyar halts Hungary ICC withdrawal. Photo credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ICC membership and Netanyahu warrant

Retaining ICC membership means Hungary will continue to recognise the court’s jurisdiction. This could lead to arrests of individuals wanted by the ICC if they enter Hungarian territory. Magyar confirmed at a news briefing in Budapest that he had “made this clear” to Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been wanted over alleged war crimes in Gaza since 2024.

Orban had announced Hungary’s withdrawal last year, partly in response to the ICC’s warrant for Mr Netanyahu. The withdrawal was due to take effect on June 2, which would have made Hungary the only EU country outside the ICC.

Netanyahu faces ICC warrant implications in Hungary. Photo credit: Benjamin Netanyahu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Magyar’s stance on accountability

According to Sky UK, Magyar, leader of the centre-right Tisza party, said his government had reviewed the matter and decided to stop the withdrawal. He explained: “I believe that if the country is a member of the International Criminal Court, and a person who is wanted by the court enters our territory, then that person must be taken into custody.”

International reactions

The ICC warrant for Netanyahu was strongly criticised at the time by then US president Joe Biden. His successor, Donald Trump, has continued to back Netanyahu and has opposed the court’s actions. The United States is not a member of the ICC, and Netanyahu has visited Washington and Trump’s Florida estate several times, including before launching the war against Iran.

Both Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu had been strong supporters of Orban and had hoped he would remain in power. However, Orban’s landslide election defeat has shifted Hungary’s position on international justice under Mr Magyar’s leadership.

Hungary will remain a member of the ICC under Peter Magyar, signalling a significant change in policy and reinforcing the country’s commitment to international justice.

See the video below from RT:

European country told to arrest Netanyahu

Legit.ng earlier reported that on March 20, 2026, Human Rights Watch (HRW) posted on X calling for Hungary to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits the country this weekend.

Hungary is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC has issued charges against Netanyahu relating to alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza. These charges have drawn international attention and sparked debate about accountability and justice in conflict zones.

Source: Legit.ng