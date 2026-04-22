NMDPRA's transparency reassures stakeholders amid aviation fuel supply concerns

CEMIS praises clarity on pricing, preventing potential aviation disruptions

Domestic refining emerges as key to stabilising aviation fuel prices in Nigeria

Energy stakeholders have commended the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for reinforcing transparency and stability in Nigeria’s aviation fuel market, following recent concerns over supply and pricing.

The Centre for Energy Market Integrity and Sustainability (CEMIS), an oil sector advocacy group, said the regulator’s swift clarification on Jet A1 availability helped to calm tensions across the aviation ecosystem and prevented what could have escalated into widespread disruption of flight operations.

Nigerians are relieved as NMDPRA steps in to save the aviation industry from shutting down. Credit: Novatis

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Timely clarity eases industry anxiety

In a statement issued Tuesday, April 21, 2026, CEMIS noted that uncertainty around aviation fuel prices had triggered anxiety among airlines and other industry players.

However, the NMDPRA’s confirmation of over 70 days of fuel sufficiency reassured stakeholders of a stable supply outlook.

According to CEMIS Executive Director, Dr Tunde Adeyemi, the regulator’s intervention came at a critical moment when speculation about potential price spikes threatened to unsettle the market.

“The Authority’s data-driven disclosure provided clarity when it was most needed,” Adeyemi said, adding that transparency helped dispel fears of looming shortages and unsustainable price increases.

Transparency counters misinformation

CEMIS emphasised that the NMDPRA’s proactive communication played a vital role in countering misinformation that could have escalated into a full-blown crisis.

At a time when unverified claims were circulating about possible price surges, the regulator chose to present verifiable data, restoring confidence among aviation stakeholders.

Adeyemi noted that aviation fuel remains a major cost driver for airlines in Nigeria, making accurate information on supply and pricing essential for operational planning and fare stability.

Market dynamics and pricing realities

The group also highlighted the importance of the NMDPRA’s clarification on the deregulated nature of the Jet A1 market.

According to CEMIS, this helps stakeholders better understand that pricing is influenced by global crude oil trends, foreign exchange fluctuations, and logistics costs—not arbitrary decisions.

By reinforcing this understanding, the regulator has helped align expectations within the industry and promote more informed decision-making.

Domestic refining offers price stability

CEMIS further pointed to the growing role of domestic refining in moderating aviation fuel prices.

Early indications that locally refined Jet A1 is being sold slightly below international benchmarks signal a positive shift toward reducing Nigeria’s exposure to global market volatility.

The group described this development as a significant step toward long-term price stability and energy security.

Leadership and oversight commended

CEMIS also praised the leadership of Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed, the Authority Chief Executive of NMDPRA, for his steady and transparent approach during the period of uncertainty.

According to Adeyemi, Mohammed’s leadership underscores the importance of clear communication and coordinated regulatory action in maintaining market confidence.

Call for continued collaboration

The advocacy group urged stakeholders across the aviation fuel value chain to avoid spreading unverified information and instead engage constructively to sustain stability in the sector.

It also called on the federal government to continue supporting regulatory institutions, stressing that consistent policies and strong oversight remain critical to safeguarding economic activity.

Airfares remain steady as NMDPRA steps in over the aviation fuel crisis. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

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CEMIS concluded that the NMDPRA’s recent intervention highlights the indispensable role of effective regulation in maintaining stability in interconnected sectors such as energy and aviation.

Airfares may rise in Nigeria as aviation fuel price jumps

Legit.ng earlier reported that there are growing indications that airfares in Nigeria could increase in the coming weeks following a sharp rise in the cost of aviation fuel, known as Jet A1, a development that is putting pressure on airline operations.

The PUNCH reported that the spike in fuel prices is linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted crude oil production and supply chains, raising costs for domestic carriers.

Findings indicate that aviation fuel, which previously sold between N900 and N995 per litre, has surged to between N2,500 and N2,700 depending on the airport of delivery.

Source: Legit.ng