Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of a Super Eagles defender following interest from three other Premier League teams

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his backline ahead of next season's PL and UEFA

The defender made his debut for Nigeria under Eric Chelle in the friendlies against Iran and Jordan

Nigerian sports journalist, Abdul Momoh said the 2026 FIFA World Cup would have open more opportunities for other players

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of a Super Eagles defender, with three other English clubs also joining the race for the Nigerian star.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen both central defence and full-back areas following defensive inconsistencies in the second half of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton and West Ham show interest in signing Rangers player, Emmanuel Fernandez. Photo by: Alan Harvey/SNS.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal target Fernandez

Arsenal are reportedly targeting Nigerian international Emmanuel Fernandez, with Rangers FC said to be demanding around £35 million for the highly rated defender.

According to Hard Tackle, Chelsea are still experimenting with their backline, while Everton FC and West Ham United could offer Fernandez a key role in their squads as they look to beat Arsenal to his signature.

Despite competition, Arsenal remain confident of landing the defender as they continue to rebuild their defensive unit.

Manager Mikel Arteta reinforced his backline last summer with the arrivals of Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié, but the club are still keen to add more depth.

Reports suggest the North London side are currently leading the race for the 24-year-old centre-back, although interest from rival clubs remains strong, per teamTALK.

Fernandez, who has impressed in his debut season at Ibrox, could consider a move to the Premier League as the next step in his career.

The Nigerian has quickly risen from a relatively unknown signing to one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe.

Meanwhile, the former Peterborough United defender made his debut for Nigeria in an international friendly against Iran football team, coming off the bench last March.

Super Eagles defender Emmanuel Fernandez scores in his second appearance for Nigeria against Jordan in an international friendly. Photo by: Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fernandez scored his first international goal in the Super Eagles’ 2-2 draw against Jordan.

WC participation would have boosted Nigeria stars - Momoh

Nigerian sports journalist Abdul Momoh has said Super Eagles players would have secured better deals from European clubs if the team had qualified for the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Momoh explained that Nigerian players now have to go the extra mile to convince top clubs.

“You can see that top clubs are jostling to sign Emmanuel Fernandez ahead of next season. If we had qualified for the FIFA World Cups (2022 and 2026), players like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams would have received better offers.

“Our players now have to work harder to convince potential suitors, and they may end up being undervalued in the market.”

Chelle release Super Eagles list

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly on March 27, with Fernandez among the players invited.

The three-time AFCON champions will participate in a four-nation tournament at the same time as the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng