Omoh Anthonia Ilamosi, a commercial student, has shared her 2026 UTME result, showing an aggregate score across four subjects

The young lady disclosed that she wrote exams on English Language, Literature, Government, and CRS

Despite studying one month before the exam and did not attend lessons, she scored more than average in all four subjects

Omoh Anthonia Ilamosi, a young commercial student who sat for the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, has posted her results on social media.

The lady took to TikTok, with the username, @tonia_028, to share the marks she got for each subject.

A Nigerian lady displays her 2026 JAMB total score. Photo credit: @tonia_028/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady displays her 2026 JAMB total score

She posted the TikTok video on April 21, 2026. According to her, she sat for English Language, Literature, Government, and CRS.

Below is the result of each of the subjects she wrote during her 2026 UTME:

English Language: 55,

Literature: 67,

Government: 57,

CRS: 56.

Anthonia's total score (Aggregate) is 235.

A commercial student scores 55, 56, 57 in 3 different subjects. Photo credit: Photo credit: @tonia_028/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Apparently, the total score was not what she had prayed to get, as she only started studying for the JAMB exam a month before. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption:

"Like I wasn't expecting that score because I did not attend lessons and I only start studying one month to the exam🤲😭🍾🍾

God do this one🤲🥳💕"

Many people who saw her result online congratulated her.

See her TikTok video below:

In a similar story, Victor Blessing Eboselumen, a science student who sat for the 2026 UTME, expressed deep disappointment after scoring 184 in the exam. She shared her result on TikTok, revealing scores of 52 in English, 44 in Physics, 50 in Biology, and 38 in Chemistry, noting that it was not the outcome she had hoped or prayed for.

In her video, she admitted feeling pained and discouraged, especially as the score affected her dream of studying nursing at the university. She questioned which school would accept her score for the course and said the result made her feel like she had let herself, her family, and her supporters down.

Victor Blessing also explained that she had previously scored 285 in an earlier exam and was offered admission to the University of Lagos but declined it because the course offered was not medically related. She had hoped to improve her score this year to secure her desired course.

She further expressed disbelief at the result, insisting that she performed well during the exam and was confident in her answers, as many of the past questions she studied appeared. Despite her disappointment, she concluded by acknowledging that life goes on while appreciating those who reached out to encourage her.

Man reacts after scoring 94 in physics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man whose system disconnected three times while he was writing his JAMB exam has shared his 2026 UTME result online and said he scored 94 in Physics.

He explained that he had technical problems during the exam but still managed to do well in other subjects like English, Chemistry, and Biology. He thanked God for helping him despite the challenges.

Source: Legit.ng