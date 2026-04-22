A second year medical student who wrote JAMB in 2026 'for fun' has shared his result with social media users

In his now-viral post, he stated that he didn't have time to prepare for the examination due to his medical exams

However, a screenshot of his UTME 2026 result which he posted on his TikTok account impressed many social media users

A medical student who was already in his second year at university took the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and shared the result. online.

His post quickly gained attention on TikTok as netizens congratulated him for his impressive aggregate score.

Medical student in 200 level posts his UTME 2026 result. Photo credit: @youdeservemichael/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Medical student shares his UTME 2026 result

He explained that he had sat the exam purely for 'fun' rather than academic necessity.

The young man, known on TikTok as @youdeservemichael, made the result public via his account and it quickly went viral.

In his post, he first gave context for his decision to participate in the examination.

He stated that his ongoing basic medical school assessments had left him with no chance to revise for the UTME, yet he still went ahead with it.

Despite the lack of preparation, the screenshot of his 2026 UTME performance that he uploaded impressed a large number of social media users.

He scored 70 in English, 58 in Physics, 66 in Biology, and 68 in Chemistry, giving him an aggregate of 262.

Many were surprised that someone managing the workload of a medical programme could still sit another major examination and achieve a result that drew positive reactions.

Medical student posts his UTME 2026 score after writing for fun. Photo credit: @youdeservemichael/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He clarified that the attempt was not driven by a need to gain admission, since he was already enrolled in a medical course and progressing into his second year.

Reactions as student shares his UTME 2026 score

TikTok users expressed surprise that someone managing the workload of a medical course could still produce such a performance in a separate national examination.

@Syl*Via said:

"You are making me feel like I didn't do enough am. Happy for u thou."

@🅼🆁 🅺🆁🅰🅱🆂 said:

"Got 278. Applied for medicine and surgery. Oau. Is it better cuz am in pain. Ain't expecting this."

@LØNER reacted:

"How did u register for jamb without terminating ur admission? You no read jamb memo this year?"

@sparkle babe said:

"Oshey smart kid."

See the post below:

Man displays younger sister's JAMB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of a girl who wanted her phone changed was made public.

The girl's older brother shared her UTME result on X (formerly Twitter) as he expressed pride in his sister for her performance.

Source: Legit.ng