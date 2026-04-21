Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, are making active preparations to tie the knot within the next few months

Top socialites and powerful female members of the Trump family attended a beautiful bridal shower for Bettina at the famous Mar-a-Lago estate

The happy groom surprised his future bride with beautiful roses and delivered a touching speech that made her emotional as she thanked all the special guests for attending the celebration

American businessman Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are preparing for their wedding within the next few months after hosting a grand bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago last weekend to celebrate their love.

The couple is moving quickly toward the altar after exactly a year of dating.

Sources revealed that they plan to say their vows very soon, although official wedding invitations are not yet ready.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson make final preparations as they plan to happily tie the knot within the next few months. Photo: bettina_anderson

Source: Instagram

The upcoming marriage was a major topic of discussion among guests during Anderson's recent bridal shower, as reported by Page Six.

The beautiful event took place inside the main ballroom of the famous Mar-a-Lago property.

Bettina Anderson shared a video from her bridal shower on her Instagram page, appreciating top socialites Amy Phelan, Yaz Hernandez, and Audrey Gruss for hosting the special event.

Famous faces at the event included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Marla Maples. Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai, also made a brief appearance to support her future stepmother.

During the colourful celebration, the groom arrived unexpectedly, holding a lovely bouquet of roses for his partner.

The eldest son of the American President Donald Trump stood before the large crowd and delivered a very romantic speech to honour her.

The sweet words made Bettina Anderson emotional as she expressed deep gratitude to everyone present.

The lovers were said to have initially considered holding their wedding ceremony at the historic White House. However, reports revealed that this grand plan is highly unlikely to happen at the popular landmark in Washington, D.C.

Watch the video of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's bridal shower below:

Fans react to Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's bridal shower

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Reacting, @exoceuticals wrote:

"We're so happy for you and glad we were able to be a part of this beautiful day 💕"

@mrs_mayo11 commented:

"Congratulations this is so exciting love😍😍😍😍"

@annbritt_angle said:

"You looked stunning! A huge congrats and so happy for you guys. Enjoy this special time💗💗💗"

@sainttheresa561 wrote:

"Bettina you are an added GEM to this family! You and the other Trump women are like a completed beautiful puzzle! 🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️"

@vapontehomes commented:

"Bettina..you are so beautiful and we wish you the best you and Trump Jr. Make a gourgeous couple..love is in the Air.."

@dortsy15 said:

"We all can’t wait!! We are looking forward to all your beautiful wedding day pictures!! Blessings to you and Don Jr!!!"

American businessman Donald Trump Jr. officially dumps the idea of a White House wedding as he prepares to marry Bettina Anderson. Photo: bettina_anderson

Source: Instagram

US President Donald Trump plans Iran deal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United States President Donald Trump announced plans to sign a new deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The American leader confirmed that Vice President James David Vance and other top delegates are travelling to Pakistan for the crucial meeting.

The Pakistani government has placed 20,000 security personnel on high alert in Islamabad ahead of the second round of serious negotiations.

Source: Legit.ng