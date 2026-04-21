Music executive Ubi Franklin has publicly declared his intention to involve law enforcement to deal with individuals who are running a coordinated cyberbullying campaign against Davido’s wife, Chioma Adeleke

The talent manager shared evidence from a secret WhatsApp group chat where these internet trolls actively plan and discuss their targeted harassment against the popular celebrity chef and her family

Ubi Franklin noted that the Adeleke family is fully prepared to take the legal route because this malicious behaviour goes beyond regular celebrity criticism and has become extremely disturbing

For years, Chioma Adeleke faced online scrutiny concerning her marriage to Afrobeats star Davido and her mode of dressing.

However, music executive Ubi Franklin, who is also Chioma's manager, has now exposed coordinated cyberbullying against the couple and vowed legal action.

Ubi Franklin exposes secret WhatsApp groups created to bully Chioma Adeleke and threatens legal action against perpetrators. Photo: ubifranklinofficial/thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Franklin posted on X this Tuesday, April 21, 2026, about the organised harassment, sharing multiple screenshots from a WhatsApp group as his hard evidence to back up his claim.

Check out the screenshots shared on X by Ubi Franklin below:

The talent manager explained that the hostile conduct goes far beyond routine celebrity criticism and constitutes repeated, targeted online harassment of Chioma and the entire Adeleke family.

Expressing his shock at the disturbing messages circulated in these private spaces, Ubi Franklin condemned the perpetrators.

“The message I see on this group chat is just 💔,” he noted about the evil act.

The music executive warned that Davido and Chioma are fully prepared to pursue the matter through proper legal channels to ensure the culprits face strict justice.

"One after the other, you will explain to the law enforcement what Chef Chi has done to all of you," he declared online.

Ubi Franklin pointed out that the celebrity chef minds her business and is not anybody's problem.

" Chioma is not anyone’s problem and she is not in anyone’s business."

He questioned why people invest so much time and energy into bitterness.

"Imagine having enough time and energy to create groups just to bully a woman who has done absolutely nothing to you," he concluded.

Read Ubi Frankin's posts below:

Netizens react to Ubi Franklin's threat

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Social media users shared mixed feelings about the legal threat, with some pointing out that other fanbases also engage in bullying.

@Daminijnr7:

"I'm not in support of what they've been doing but you should also know that the fans of her husband has constantly been bullying Jada p on here too"

@Festu8Snr:

"Make everyone from different camp dey arrest too make we rest abeg, like say no be every camp dey abuse them wife"

@Abdull_hmd:

"But when dem Dey bullied other people from una camp you dey blind that time ? Ori e ti buru"

@Only_Big_Steps:

"When Nigerian wealthy men get bored they look for who to arrest. Y'all should go get a life"

@markstarzm:

"It's a long due please start going after them one by one,them no dey marry she marry"

Ubi Franklin defends Seyi Vodi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ubi Franklin defended celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi over the massive fees he charges for his fashion business.

The music executive joined an online debate to reveal that he once purchased a N2 million Agbada from the tailor at a discounted rate of N1.7 million.

Franklin also disclosed that he personally witnessed the celebrity fashion designer sell clothes worth N30 million in just two hours.

Source: Legit.ng