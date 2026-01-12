Peter Obi has called on Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s 16th and current president, to demonstrate stronger leadership

The ex-Anambra State governor described the country as being in "a time of crisis," calling for accountability during what he termed a "national emergency"

Obi vehemently criticised the ruling administration, describing the alleged lack of leadership as 'troubling and perilous'

FCT, Abuja - 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu arrived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Peter Obi tackled the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, January 12, Obi said that since December 2025, Nigerians have not heard a word from their president.

Tinubu faces Obi’s critique again

The Obidient Movement leader said:

"We are grappling with one of the hungriest populations globally, staggering insecurity, an unemployment rate exceeding 80 million among our youth, and one of the worst places to be born, with infant mortality rates worse than those of a nation seven times our size."

He continued:

"Reports indicate he opted for a holiday in Europe while the nation was plunged into a New Year marked by hunger, anxiety, and uncertainty. There was no New Year address, no national broadcast, no leadership voice to provide reassurance or guidance."

Lamenting the state of the nation, the 64-year-old opined that the alleged 'lack of presence' of the president, "starkly contrasts with what we see in comparable developing nations where leaders step up in times of crisis."

He said:

"In Nigeria, following U.S. military strikes on our soil, our president remained silent. Instead of directly addressing the nation, Nigerians learned about these critical events from foreign media, American officials, and the vague communications from the presidency’s aides known for their propaganda, rather than from their own leader."

According to the ex-Anambra State governor, "this is not governance; it’s neglect."

He wrote:

"The president was seen abroad yet again for another summit while remaining absent from his own country when he is needed the most."

Obi, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), added:

"We are not asking for perfection; we demand presence. Nigerians are eager to hear from their President through direct media briefings. They deserve to understand the state of their country. You cannot run Nigeria like a personal business or a private club; it is imperative to rebuild and grow our economy through unity and clarity."

