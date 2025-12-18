Nigerian presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has revealed the details of his recent meeting with former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida

Obi, who shared a series of photos on his X handle on Thursday, December 18, said he visited Niger, where he hada crucial discussion with Babangida

During the meeting, Obi presented Babangida with an autographed copy of the book Growing Apart, which explores how two nations with similar trajectories, Indonesia and Nigeria, developed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Minna, Niger State - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has met with former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).

Legit.ng gathered that the visit, which happened on Wednesday, December 17, was part of the Nigerian opposition leader's continued "consultations in the national interest."

Peter Obi meets Ibrahim Babangida in Niger State and shares three key topics they discussed. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi visits Babangida

The former Anambra governor noted that their discussion "centred on the country's unity, security and improving the lives of our people."

Obi stated in a message personally signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"I proceeded to Niger State where I met with former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida.

"During a previous visit to him a few months ago, he had discussed a book "Growing Apart" , which portrayed how two nations, Indonesia and Nigeria, with similar trajectories, grow apart. Indonesia became a success story and Nigeria the opposite. He directed that I get the book. On my return trip to the USA, I ensured I obtained an autographed copy directly from the author and yesterday, respectfully presented it to him.

"Our discussion centred on the country's unity, security and improving the lives of our people. These engagements reaffirm my belief that meaningful progress requires honest dialogue and collective responsibility for the future of our dear country."

Apart from Babangida, Obi also met with Prof. Ango Abdullahi, an influential elder statesman. Both men met in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi sets sights on the 2027 presidency. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that in 2023, Obi, the anti-establishment candidate for Nigeria’s presidency, shook up the country’s traditional two-horse race and inspired his largely youthful supporters with hopes of a political turnaround.

Observers have noted that the fervour among his followers has ignited a new wave of dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Ayodele releases prophecy on Obidients

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele said Obi stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim.

The preacher predicted the dearth of Obidients, the umbrella movement of Obi's staunch supporters.

Source: Legit.ng