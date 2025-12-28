Breaking: President Tinubu Departs Lagos for Europe, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Lagos State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe.
The travel is part of Tinubu’s continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.
Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known ina statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956.
Onanuga said the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AlNahyan, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit.
According to the statement, the Abu Dhabi summit will take place in the UAE in early January 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.