Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Lagos on Sunday, December 28, for Europe.

The travel is part of Tinubu’s continuing his end-of-year break and ahead of his official trip to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, made this known ina statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

Onanuga said the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed AlNahyan, has invited President Tinubu to participate in the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2026) Summit.

According to the statement, the Abu Dhabi summit will take place in the UAE in early January 2026.

