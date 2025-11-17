The Super Eagles of Nigeria would not be at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States (US), and Mexico

The development emerged after Nigeria lost on penalties to DR Congo in a tightly-contested African play-offs final on Sunday, November 16

Reacting, Nigerian presidential hopeful Peter Obi urged the Super Eagles to stay resilient following their exit from the 2026 World Cup playoffs

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Rabat, Morocco - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has said the Super Eagles of Nigeria's loss to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in a world cup qualifying match would weigh deeply on players of the losing side.

Legit.ng had reported how DR Congo kept their hopes of a world cup place alive as they edged Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time to win the African qualifying playoffs in Morocco.

Peter Obi shares an emotional message with the Super Eagles after Nigeria’s major loss to Congo in world cup qualifier, sparking reactions from fans online. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

DR Congo now awaits the draw on Thursday, November 20, for the inter-confederation playoffs in March, where six teams will chase two places at the 48-team finals.

In the match played on Sunday, November 16, in Rabat, Morocco, Nigeria initially took the lead through Frank Onyeka in the third minute, but DR Congo equalised in the 32nd minute through Meschak Elia.

Extra time saw both teams create chances, with Tolu Arokodare missing a header for Nigeria and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali making a crucial save from a DR Congo free kick, but neither side could break the deadlock.

Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon and Semi Ajayi all missed their penalties, and captain Chancel Mbemba scored the winning kick for the Congolese to send them into the intercontinental playoffs.

Obi’s emotional note sparks reactions

Reacting to the outcome of the match, Obi lauded the Super Eagles for the 'sacrifice and commitment they put into every match.'

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Let this moment not break your spirit. Great teams are defined by their response to adversity. What matters now is how we stand, regroup, and rebuild with even greater discipline, focus, and preparedness. I am confident you can rise stronger."

The former Anambra governor added:

"Do not let today overshadow the greatness of tomorrow. The Eagle never bows its head, it lifts its wings. Keep your heads high and stay committed. Nigeria believes in you, and together, we will soar again. Keep soaring Super Eagles."

Nigeria suffers loss in crunch match against DR Congo in the World Cup playoff final on Sunday, November 16. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Obi's comment on Eagles: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Obi's post elicited reactions from X users who were disappointed with Nigeria's defeat.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@realisaacmoses wrote:

"The Super Eagles weren't hungry enough. Sad.Shameful."

@onu_slim commented:

"With all due respect sir, these boys didn’t just lose…..they embarrassed an entire footballing nation. We keep giving motivational speeches while repeating the same problems: zero urgency, zero discipline, zero hunger.

"Nigeria doesn’t need poetry right now, we need accountability, tough decisions, and real restructuring in our football system. The ‘spirit of the eagle’ can’t keep carrying what poor management continues to break."

@Quincyemerald said:

"A tough result, but this is not the end for our Super Eagles. Real champions rise from moments like this. Lift your heads, regroup, and come back stronger. Nigeria still believes in you. The Eagle never bows, it soars."

Read more on Nigeria vs Congo:

Chelle alleges Congo voodoo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle alleged that Congo’s players were practicing “voodoo” during their penalty shootout victory over his side.

Chelle confronted several members of DR Congo’s staff, including the head coach Sebastien Desabre. He had to be separated from them by members of Nigeria’s backroom team.

Source: Legit.ng