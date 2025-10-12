Peter Obi: New Twist as Opposition Leader Takes Nigeria's Situation to God, Photos Emerge
- Amid socio-economic challenges in Nigeria, Peter Obi has asked God to open the door of His mercy to the country
- Obi said in Vatican City, he was privileged to be received in audience by Pope Leo XIV, to whom he 'appealed for prayers for Nigeria'
- Ahead of the 2027 elections, the presidential aspirant charged Nigerians to work towards the healing and progress of the country
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
Rome, Italy - Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, said he chose to dedicate his prayers at the Jubilee of Consecrated Life in Rome, Italy, to Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that in the past few days, Obi, the leader of the 'Obidient' movement worldwide, has been in the United States (US) and Italy.
Peter Obi meets Pope Leo
Sharing updates about his travels, Obi, a key opposition leader in Nigeria, stated that he met Pope Leo XIV along with his wife, Margaret Brownson.
In a post titled 'My Visit to the USA, Rome: Taking Nigeria's Situation to God', Obi wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, October 12:
"After my 2-day trip to the United States - where I addressed the Friendship Club on Saturday, 4 October, and spoke at the 1st Ubuntu African Youth Assembly in Washington on Sunday, 5 October - I departed that same night for Rome, arriving on 6th October to join my dearest wife, who was already in Rome waiting for me.
"This year marks a Jubilee Year, an event celebrated every twenty-five years, and my dearest wife and I chose to dedicate our prayers to Nigeria. With hearts full of gratitude, we thanked God that, despite our differences and the many challenges faced over sixty-five years of independence, He has kept us together as one nation - a rare and profound blessing for which we remain deeply thankful."
Obi added:
"We also sought forgiveness for our national transgressions and implored God to intervene in the suffering of the Nigerian people. We prayed for the injection into our political landscape selfless and compassionate leaders whose hearts He God would touch—leaders who would be truthful in word and deed, altruistic in service, and committed to using public resources for the common good. Leaders whose decisions would reflect competence, capacity, character, and commitment to the welfare of all. Leaders who understand that they were not created to live in isolation but in community with others, and must ensure that actions are for the benefit of the community."
Furthermore, the former Anambra state governor expressed his firm belief in the power of God, asserting that "as we lift our nation before Him in prayer, we must not surrender to fatalism."
Prophecy on Peter Obi's fate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Abel Boma prophesied that Obi would not secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket.
Sharing a prophecy via his verified X page, Boma stated that "instability" is not helping Obi.
