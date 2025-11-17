Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, who championed the coalition movement that adopted the ADC ahead of the 2027 election, was absent as the party unveiled its secretariat

Also, Peter Obi, another 2027 presidential hopeful, who was present at the adoption of the ADC by the coalition, was conspicuously absent when the party inaugurated its national secretariat on Monday, November 17

David Mark, the former president of the Nigerian Senate and the national chairman of the ADC, led other party leaders, including Nasir El-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola, the former governors of Kaduna and Osun, to unveil the party's national secretariat in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially unveiled its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory. The office of the new opposition party is located in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja. This came as the party prepared ahead of the 2027 general elections.

David Mark, the former president of the Nigerian Senate and the national chairman of the ADC, led other party leaders to formally inaugurate the facility on Monday, November 17.

ADC leaders present at national secretariat unveiling

In the company of Mark were former governors of Osun and Kaduna, Rauf Aregbesola and Nasir El-Rufai. Others present at the inauguration are the former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, one-time secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal and former Senator Dino Melaye.

Speaking at the event, Mark called on members of the party to remain focused in their preparation for the 2027 general elections. In July 2025, the coalition movement officially adopted the APC as its political platform ahead of the next cycle of elections in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who started the coalition, and Peter Obi, who was present when the coalition adopted the ADC, were conspicuously absent at the event.

ADC: Amaechi stirs reactions

Taking to social media, Amaechi said that the opposition is ready to "rise and shine" in the 2027 elections. The former minister of transportation then shared pictures from the event, which started generating reactions from some of his supporters.

