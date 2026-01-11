Jonah David Jang has called on Governor Mutfwang to resign and recontest elections after party switch

Jang emphasized the importance of democratic principles in response to Governor Mutfwang's political shift

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders discussed the ramifications of Mutfwang's defection to the APC at a recent meeting

Jos, Plateau State - Former Plateau state governor, Jonah David Jang, has asked Governor Caleb Mutfwang to resign and contest a fresh election.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Mutfwang resigned from the PDP, stating that he will move to a party which will enable him to provide “purposeful leadership” to the people.

Jang said Governor Mutfwang should resign since he decided to dump People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP chieftain said Governor Mutfwang should resign his position, join the APC and recontest the election.

As reported by Daily Trust, Jang stated this at a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP.

“I don’t know where we got this idea carrying people’s mandate without even thinking twice about it to other areas. And you start giving all kinds of reasons. You should first resign that position, call for a fresh election and then you can recontest in the new party. That should be the right democracy."

Jang further blamed the Nigerian system that allows indiscriminate defections of political office holders from one party to another.

The PDP chieftain further stated that such attitudes negatively affect the democratic system.

Is Jang planning to dump PDP for APC?

Recall that Jang dismissed rumours of an imminent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former governor explained that he is not unaware of the increasing desperation of his detractors, who are bent on 'sowing the seed of confusion, tension, and mistrust within the political space in Plateau State'.

Jang stated that any repeated attempt to drag his name into speculative political narratives ahead of the 2027 elections is misleading.

Former Plateau Reps member Bagos defects to APC

Legit.ng also reported that a former House of Representatives member in Plateau state, Dachung Bagos, officially joined the APC after dumping the PD

He pedged support for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and the APC leadership on state police and local government autonomy

Bagos’ defection comes amid ongoing political realignments in Plateau State, following Governor Mutfwang’s recent entry into the APC.

