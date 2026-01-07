Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Akokwa, Imo State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the house of representatives, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Ugochinyere’s move was formally confirmed on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Ugochinyere quits the PDP and unveils his new party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Micheal

Per TVC News, the legislator, who represents Ideato federal constituency (Imo State), was welcomed to the APP by the party’s leaders and his supporters.

More to come…

