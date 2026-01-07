Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Imo Lawmaker Ugochinyere Officially Dumps PDP, New Party Unveiled Ahead of 2027 Election
Politics

Breaking: Imo Lawmaker Ugochinyere Officially Dumps PDP, New Party Unveiled Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Akokwa, Imo State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the house of representatives, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Ugochinyere’s move was formally confirmed on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Imo State lawmaker Ugochinyere announcing his departure from PDP and unveiling his new political party ahead of the 2027 election.
Ugochinyere quits the PDP and unveils his new party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Micheal
Source: Facebook

Per TVC News, the legislator, who represents Ideato federal constituency (Imo State), was welcomed to the APP by the party’s leaders and his supporters.

The video can be viewed below:

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Imo StatePDPHouse of Representatives
Hot:
Sara saffari Elizabeth rizzini Things girlfriend happy First bank Heidi grey