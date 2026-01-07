Breaking: Imo Lawmaker Ugochinyere Officially Dumps PDP, New Party Unveiled Ahead of 2027 Election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Akokwa, Imo State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Ikenga Ugochinyere, a member of the house of representatives, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Action Peoples Party (APP).
Ugochinyere’s move was formally confirmed on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
Per TVC News, the legislator, who represents Ideato federal constituency (Imo State), was welcomed to the APP by the party’s leaders and his supporters.
The video can be viewed below:
More to come…
