Kano State - Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has returned to Nigeria from his vacation in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ganduje is set to begin a series of consultations and stakeholders’ meetings focused on recent political developments in Kano State.

The former APC National Chairman’s planned political engagememt comes amid reports of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf defection move to the APC.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ganduje’s Chief of Staff, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Garba said the former Kano state governor’s engagements will involve party leaders and other critical stakeholders.

He explained that the aim of Ganduje’s engagements is to review the evolving political landscape and strengthening internal cohesion within the APC.

According to Garba, the consultations were part of Dr. Ganduje’s continued commitment to inclusive dialogue and constructive engagement within the APC, particularly in Kano State.

Ganduje sends special Invite to Governor Yusuf

Recall that the Kano state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under Ganduje's leadership has sent a special invitation to Governor Yusuf, asking him to feel free and join their fold.

Recall that the planned defection of Governor Yusuf to the APC has created division within the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the open invitation sent to Governor Yusuf.

