Popular Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi has sparked widespread concern among his followers after posting a deeply cryptic message on his social media page

The skit maker shared a series of unusual images accompanied by an emotional message and locked the comment section to avoid interactions

This worrying post came just weeks after unconfirmed rumours circulated online, claiming the energetic entertainer sustained a severe gunshot injury in Ogun state

Concerns are mounting among fans after popular comedian Samuel Animashaun Perry, widely known as Broda Shaggi, posted an unusually cryptic message on social media, disabled comments, and shared worrying images.

Broda Shaggi posts cryptic note with sombre images and locks comment section, leaving many Nigerians worried about his well-being. Photo: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

In the post, the skit maker poured out his heart to God, stating that he is still holding on because he was asked to trust Him.

He acknowledged not understanding everything happening around him but affirmed his belief that God allowed it for a reason.

The comedian emphasised his continued trust, belief, and expectation that God, who has never failed him, will not fail him now.

His Instagram post was accompanied by a slide of images: a black-and-white selfie of himself in a black hoodie with a worried, unsmiling face, another slide showing typed words "I'm on whatever God is on", and an image of artwork showing a lonely man.

The tone and presentation of his message, however, contrast with the energetic, humorous content for which he is widely known.

His Instagram post reads:

"Dear God, God, I'm still holding on because You asked me to trust You. Even when I don't understand it all, I know You allowed this for a reason. So I'm still trusting, still believing, still waiting on You. You have never failed me and I know You never will. 🤍"

The unusual post has left many Nigerians worried about the comedian's well-being.

Several fans noted that something appears to be wrong, especially given his decision to lock comments and step away from his usual comedic style.

The development came weeks after rumours that Broda Shaggi sustained a gunshot injury while filming a skit in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command said it had no record of the incident and could not confirm the reports.

Broda Shaggi later shared a post but did not directly address the speculation.

Check out Broda Shaggi's post below:

Fans react to Broda Shaggi's post with worry

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Hybrid_Ola said:

"Is Brodashaggi okay ?? Or I'm over thinking with this caption and how he locked his comment ?"

@mummymoreni1 wrote:

"He's definitely not okay. Let's just remember him in our daily prayers. That's all. Broda shaggi! God will see you through this battles. No one is above life's battles."

@Saliu_ade commented:

"I hope he finds peace and a solution to what's bothering him. Even people like Broda Shaggi who seem successful don't have everything figured out. Nobody does. We all have hidden struggles so don't put too much pressure on yourself just find your own peace and keep going."

@GLat_2000 reacted:

"I saw it the last time he posted this same pattern. Shaggy is having an issue which is alleged to be health wise"

@gisthub247 said:

"Oh my! God please o I hope he's not battling any terminal diseases God please help him.. We want our bubbling Broda Shaggy back"

@_Soloomon wrote:

"Heard someone tried to take his life on a set at Ogun state. I hope he's fine now"

Fans express worry as Broda Shaggi posts unusual message and turns off comments. Photo: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Broda Shaggi announces romance with Dorathy Bachor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Broda Shaggi left fans gushing after sharing loved-up photos with former Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor, declaring that he has found his missing rib.

The comedian opened up about his feelings in a heartfelt post on Instagram, revealing that something in his heart knew Dorathy was the one from the very first day he saw her.

However, it remains unclear whether the photos and their public exchange signal a new romance or are part of a PR stunt.

Source: Legit.ng