Former Plateau State governor Jonah Jang has dismissed rumours of an imminent defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Jang explained that he is not unaware of the increasing desperation of his detractors, who are bent on 'sowing the seed of confusion, tension, and mistrust within the political space in Plateau State'

Jang stated that any repeated attempt to drag his name into speculative political narratives ahead of the 2027 elections is misleading

Jos, Plateau State - Rumours suggesting that the former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang, is considering a move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) or that he is aware of any plan by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to decamp are baseless.

This was contained in a statement on Friday, December 12, by Jang's media consultant, Clinton Garuba, Guardian reported.

Garuba noted that Jang remains a committed, loyal and unwavering member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

“His (Jang's) political convictions have not changed, and there is no contemplation whatsoever of defecting to the APC or any other political platform.

"The former governor is not aware of any plan, real or imagined, by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to leave the PDP.

“Any such insinuations exist only in the imaginations of those eager to sow confusion, tension, and mistrust within the political space in Plateau State. Rumour-mongers are advised to desist.”

Jang reaffirms loyalty to PDP

Furthermore, the statement emphasised that any repeated attempt to link Jang’s name to speculative political narratives is unnecessary, misleading, and entirely unfounded.

It added:

“Jonah David Jang remains committed to supporting the stability of the PDP, strengthening democratic institutions, and fostering unity among stakeholders and citizens of Plateau State.

"We urge the public, party faithful, and the media to disregard these baseless reports and continue to promote accuracy and responsible political discourse.”

'Mutfwang has not decamped yet'

Meanwhile, Istifanus Mwansat, special adviser on political matters to Governor Mutfwang, clarified that his principal has not yet defected to the APC.

Reacting to a report credited to him which claimed that Governor Mutfwang had defected to APC, Istifanus, in an interview with Daily Trust on Thursday, December 11, said the governor is still weighing options and consulting party leaders before taking a final position on defection.

The aide dismissed the claim that the governor had already decamped to the ruling APC, insisting that Mutfwang has not left the PDP.

Mwansat clarified:

“Discussion is on. Discussion is on is not the same thing with he has decamped. It is an option that is on the table. Discussion is in that direction. At the moment, he has not decamped. He is consulting and discussing with stakeholders at different levels.

“When you said he has decamped, it means everything has been concluded. It means he has registered with the APC and resigned from the PDP. That has not taken place. That has not happened. I didn’t say Mutfwang has decamped."

Plateau governor quashes YPP rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Plateau state government firmly denied rumours claiming Governor Mutfwang defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Officials described the speculation as “a blatant lie” and urged citizens to ignore the falsehood.

The governor stressed his focus on development projects.

