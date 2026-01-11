Governor Siminalayi Fubara called for calm amid impeachment proceedings initiated by the Rivers State House of Assembly

Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, urged Rivers residents to support the administration through prayer

Fubara emphasised faith in God during church service amidst political distractions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port Harcourt, Rivers State – Governor Siminalayi Fubara has called for calm after the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against him.

Legit.ng reports that the Rivers Assembly on Thursday, January 8, 2026, initiated the impeachment process during plenary after accusing Governor Fubara and Ngozi Odu, his deputy, of gross misconduct.

Governor Fubara assured residents of Rivers State that everything would be fine.

The governor said he decided to remain silent in the face of distractions.

As reported by Channels Television, Fubara stated this during a church service on January 11, held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Fubara, who recently dumped the PDP for the APC, said that he draws strength from his faith in God.

He recalled saying that “dogs bark when they do not understand” during his remarks at the New Year banquet held at Government House.

The Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, urged the people of Rivers to continue to uphold the administration in prayer.

Odu described their support as the pillar sustaining the Fubara government.

She called on the Rivers people to live by the admonition of the Dean of the Anglican Communion, Archbishop Blessing, that every action would be remembered at one time or another.

The deputy stated this after Fubara asked her to address the people after she read the first lesson at the service.

Impeachment: Rivers elders send message to lawmakers

Recall that Rivers State Elders urged lawmakers to halt impeachment proceedings against Governor Sim Fubara.

Elders claim impeachment lacks substance and serves personal interests

The Forum emphasizes commitment to peace, unity, and constitutional democracy in Rivers State.

Fayose mentions what can save Fubara from impeachment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayodele Fayose claimed that only spiritual intervention can save Governor Siminalayi Fubara from being impeached.

Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, blamed Fubara for the ongoing crisis, urging sincere reconciliation with Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister.

Rivers Assembly has restarted an impeachment process against Governor Fubara, marking the third attempt since his election in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng