President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed new Ministers of Power and Foreign Affairs in a recent ceremony

Joseph Tegbe and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye bring impressive academic credentials to their new roles

Resignations of former ministers paved the way for these new appointments in key government positions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as the new Minister of Power and Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday, June 8, 2026, at the Presidential Villa in the presence of the ministers’ spouses and senior government officials.

Tinubu swears in Joseph Tegbe and Sola Enikanolaiye as ministers. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The two ministers were appointed following the resignations of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @aonanuga1956 on Monday, June 8, 2026.

According to the statement, Tegbe holds a First Class Degree in Civil Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration (Switzerland) and a Master's degree in Public Administration (Birmingham).

Ambassador Enikanolaiye holds a First Class Degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The new minister also won the Dean's Prize as the best student in his faculty. He also obtained a Master's Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos with Distinction.

Until his appointment, Enikanolaiye was the Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu, on Foreign Affairs and International Relations in the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Nigerians react

@robzidy

New ministers, same promises. Nigerians are no longer impressed by résumés and swearing-in ceremonies. We’ve seen different faces come and go while the same problems remain. What matters now is results, not appointments.

@AbbaTsohonsoja

I guess this is nothing short of misplaced priority. Nigeria needs security more than anything else, so, if he really wanna do good to Nigerian's, let him secure the very lives of ours that we're struggling to protect. Nothing is more paramount than security.

@Youthinprocess

Outstanding profiles, but where is the light?

@Ferbin08

"Announcing a minister is easy. Keeping the grid reliably on is hard. Supply chains, maintenance budgets, and equipment replacement. Every country has this gap.

Tinubu approves 6 new appointments

Recall that President Tinubu appointed the new DG/CEO of the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development.

According to a statement from the office of the SGF on Thursday, May 14, the president also constituted the board members of the centre, which included five women.

The report of the appointments sparked widespread reactions, as it came amid criticism of the president by the opposition and their supporters.

Tinubu makes 7 new appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu appointed Dalhatu Abubakar as chairman of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

President Tinubu also appointed a new board that aims to enhance Nigeria's commodity trading and non-oil exports.

The Presidency said the appointments will take immediate effect, focusing on market transparency and accountability.

Source: Legit.ng