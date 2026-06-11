CAF hailed Alex Iwobi after the Fulham midfielder reached 100 appearances for Nigeria

The 30-year-old became only the fourth player to join the Super Eagles' centurion club

Iwobi insists he has no regrets choosing Nigeria over England despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup

Alex Iwobi has received recognition from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after reaching a century of appearances for the Super Eagles during Nigeria's international friendly against Portugal.

The Fulham midfielder brought up his 100th cap for the three-time African champions in Wednesday's encounter at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, becoming only the fourth Nigerian player to achieve the feat.

Alex Iwobi receives a shirt congratulating him for his 100th match for Nigeria National Team before the start of the International Friendly match against Portugal in June 2026. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after the milestone, CAF reacted to a post by the Super Eagles celebrating the landmark and paid tribute to the midfielder with a brief but emphatic message.

Quoting the Nigerian national team's post, CAF wrote:

"Iwobi? Iconic."

Earlier, the Super Eagles had announced the achievement on social media, writing:

"Alex Iwobi joins the CENTURION Club."

Iwobi enters elite company

The former Arsenal star's latest appearance moved him level with former captain Joseph Yobo in third place on Nigeria's all-time appearance list.

Only Vincent Enyeama and current captain Ahmed Musa have featured more times for the men's national team.

Iwobi's milestone came in a difficult evening for Eric Chelle's side as Portugal edged Nigeria 2-1 in their final warm-up match before the FIFA World Cup.

According to beIN Sports, Chelsea winger Pedro Neto gave the hosts the lead midway through the first half before Akor Adams restored parity for the Super Eagles.

However, Francisco Conceicao netted the winner to hand the Seleção das Quinas victory in Leiria.

Despite the defeat, Iwobi produced another composed display in midfield as he reached a landmark achieved by only a select group of Nigerian footballers.

Alex Iwobi is chased by Bruno Fernandes during the International Friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria. Photo by Luis Loureiro

Source: Getty Images

Chelle suffers first defeat

The loss also represented Eric Chelle's first defeat in regulation time since taking charge of the Super Eagles.

Before the meeting with Portugal, the Franco-Malian tactician had overseen a remarkable 25-match unbeaten run, recording 16 victories and nine draws.

Eric Chelle, head coach of Nigeria, before the 2025 Unity Cup Final match between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025, in Brentford, England. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

His only previous setbacks had come via penalty shootouts.

Portugal, meanwhile, extended their own unbeaten sequence as Roberto Martinez's side headed into the World Cup with confidence.

Cristiano Ronaldo was handed his first-ever appearance against Nigeria, while players such as Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias and Pedro Neto featured prominently for the European giants.

Iwobi explains England decision

Although Iwobi represented England at the youth level, the midfielder says he has never regretted committing his international future to Nigeria.

Speaking in comments shared by the Nigeria Football Federation, the 30-year-old expressed pride in wearing the colours of the Super Eagles despite missing out on several major honours.

"I am proud to be where I am today; proud to wear the green-and-white," Iwobi said.

"I have no regrets choosing Nigeria."

Alex Iwobi in action for England U18 against Hungary in 2013. Photo by Matt Lewis

Source: Getty Images

The Fulham midfielder admitted that he would have loved to lift the Africa Cup of Nations and represent the country at the FIFA World Cup, but insisted those disappointments have not changed his feelings.

"Yes, I would have loved to win the AFCON and perhaps be with the Eagles at the FIFA World Cup that is about to kick off in a few days' time, but no regrets."

Iwobi revealed that he spent time with both England and Nigeria youth teams before making his final decision.

The midfielder also consulted family members, including his uncle and Nigerian legend Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, but stressed that the choice ultimately rested with him.

His decision has gone on to produce one of the longest international careers among active Nigerian footballers.

Milestone adds to growing legacy

Since making his senior debut in 2015, Iwobi has become one of the most consistent figures in the Super Eagles setup.

The midfielder has represented Nigeria at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and played a key role during the team's run to the final of the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

Now with 100 caps to his name, the Fulham star joins an exclusive club that underlines his longevity and importance to the national team.

With Ahmed Musa and Vincent Enyeama the only players ahead of him, Iwobi could climb even higher on the list in the coming years.

Iwobi heartbroken by Arsenal exit

Legit.ng previously reported that Iwobi opened up on the emotional circumstances surrounding his departure from Arsenal in 2019 during Unai Emery's reign.

The Super Eagles midfielder admitted the experience was painful, explaining that the arrival of Nicolas Pepe and the business realities of football ultimately forced him to leave his boyhood club.

Source: Legit.ng