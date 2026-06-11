IGP Disu directed all police commands nationwide to begin enforcement against vehicles operating without valid registration plates

The police described concealed, altered and defaced number plates as a security risk and warned that criminals often exploited anonymous vehicles

Authorities announced that vehicles found violating registration requirements would be stopped, impounded and subjected to legal processes

The Nigeria Police Force has ordered an immediate nationwide enforcement campaign targeting vehicles operating without registration number plates or displaying altered, concealed or defaced registration details.

The directive was issued by the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, during the Force's monthly meeting with senior officers at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre in Abuja.

Disu issues the directive during a meeting with senior officers in Abuja. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid, announced the directive in a statement issued from the Force Headquarters in Abuja on June 10, 2026.

Commissioners of Police, tactical commanders and heads of formations across the country have been instructed to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts.

Why is police targeting number plates?

According to the police leadership, the increasing number of vehicles operating without proper registration has become a major concern for law enforcement agencies.

Authorities believe such vehicles can be exploited by criminals seeking to conceal their identities and evade security checks.

The police chief described the practice as unlawful and warned that it poses risks to public safety and national security. He noted that vehicle registration plays an important role in investigations, intelligence gathering and crime prevention activities.

Under the new directive, commands nationwide are expected to begin enforcement operations immediately.

Officers have been authorised to stop and inspect vehicles found without approved registration plates or those displaying registration numbers that have been tampered with or deliberately obscured.

Police order nationwide enforcement against vehicles operating without valid registration number plates. Photo: NPF/FB

Source: Twitter

What happens to offending vehicles?

The Force said vehicles found in violation of registration requirements would be impounded and subjected to legal procedures in line with existing laws.

The move signals a tougher approach to compliance as authorities seek to strengthen the ability of security agencies to track vehicles linked to criminal activities.

Motorists have also been advised to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and that registration numbers remain visible and intact at all times. The police warned that enforcement would apply uniformly across the country.

The Inspector General urged vehicle owners to comply with all registration regulations and made it clear that no individual would receive special consideration during the enforcement exercise.

The latest directive forms part of broader efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to improve public safety and support national security objectives. Authorities said stricter enforcement of vehicle registration laws would enhance accountability on the roads and assist law enforcement agencies in tackling crime more effectively.

Three family members killed in Lagos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.

The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.

Source: Legit.ng