IGP Orders Nationwide Operation against Unregistered, Concealed Number Plates
- IGP Disu directed all police commands nationwide to begin enforcement against vehicles operating without valid registration plates
- The police described concealed, altered and defaced number plates as a security risk and warned that criminals often exploited anonymous vehicles
- Authorities announced that vehicles found violating registration requirements would be stopped, impounded and subjected to legal processes
The Nigeria Police Force has ordered an immediate nationwide enforcement campaign targeting vehicles operating without registration number plates or displaying altered, concealed or defaced registration details.
The directive was issued by the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, during the Force's monthly meeting with senior officers at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre in Abuja.
Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid, announced the directive in a statement issued from the Force Headquarters in Abuja on June 10, 2026.
Commissioners of Police, tactical commanders and heads of formations across the country have been instructed to intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts.
Why is police targeting number plates?
According to the police leadership, the increasing number of vehicles operating without proper registration has become a major concern for law enforcement agencies.
Authorities believe such vehicles can be exploited by criminals seeking to conceal their identities and evade security checks.
The police chief described the practice as unlawful and warned that it poses risks to public safety and national security. He noted that vehicle registration plays an important role in investigations, intelligence gathering and crime prevention activities.
Under the new directive, commands nationwide are expected to begin enforcement operations immediately.
Officers have been authorised to stop and inspect vehicles found without approved registration plates or those displaying registration numbers that have been tampered with or deliberately obscured.
What happens to offending vehicles?
The Force said vehicles found in violation of registration requirements would be impounded and subjected to legal procedures in line with existing laws.
The move signals a tougher approach to compliance as authorities seek to strengthen the ability of security agencies to track vehicles linked to criminal activities.
Motorists have also been advised to ensure their vehicles are properly registered and that registration numbers remain visible and intact at all times. The police warned that enforcement would apply uniformly across the country.
The Inspector General urged vehicle owners to comply with all registration regulations and made it clear that no individual would receive special consideration during the enforcement exercise.
The latest directive forms part of broader efforts by the Nigeria Police Force to improve public safety and support national security objectives. Authorities said stricter enforcement of vehicle registration laws would enhance accountability on the roads and assist law enforcement agencies in tackling crime more effectively.
Three family members killed in Lagos
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a pre-dawn crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed the lives of a father, mother and their young child in what authorities described as a catastrophic multi-vehicle collision.
The accident occurred around the Secretariat inward Otedola Bridge corridor and involved several vehicles travelling along the busy route.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng