Rivers: New Twist as Fubara Told He Joined Illegal APC
- Tonye Patrick Cole, former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has claimed that Siminalayi Fubara joined the illegal APC faction in Rivers State
- Cole deemed Governor Fubara's defection from the PDP to the APC politically astute, questioned its legality
- The billionaire businessman advised the ruling APC to prevent a repeat of the 2019 election crisis in the oil-rich state
Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Tonye Cole, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers in the 2023 election, has said Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state, joined the “illegal” faction of the ruling party.
As reported by The Cable on Saturday, January 10, Cole asserted in a Channels Television interview that the Emeka Beke–led Rivers APC is the authentic faction in the oil-rich state.
Cole: Fubara joined illegal APC
Cole explained that Fubara cannot be legally recognised as an APC member until he aligns with the Beke-led faction, adding that the Rivers governor’s defection is an “astute political move” that is welcomed by everyone in the ruling party, including himself.
He said:
“Even though he (Fubara) is recognised nationally as a member of the APC, the group that has welcomed him is not legally recognised.
“He should come. We will recognise and welcome him because we have the legal standing to do so. He is not safe where he is.”
Rivers APC: Cole warns against past mistakes
Cole warned that the APC must avoid a repeat of the 2019 election crisis, when the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise the party’s candidates in Rivers state.
Legit.ng recalls that in December 2025, Fubara defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling APC.
On Friday, December 12, 2025, the alignment was formalised when Okocha presented Fubara with his APC membership card at Government House, Port Harcourt. Reiterating his decision to formally defect to the APC, the governor said it was driven by an overriding commitment to the “safety, protection, progress, and sustained development of Rivers State.”
Fubara further emphasised that with Rivers State now politically aligned with the federal government, he assured the party’s national leadership that the state would remain an APC stronghold under his watch.
Rivers: Senator Nwogu slams Fubara
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Governor Fubara faced mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another."
Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.
