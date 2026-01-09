Rivers State Elders urge lawmakers to halt impeachment proceedings against Governor Sim Fubara

Elders claim impeachment lacks substance and serves personal interests

Forum emphasizes commitment to peace, unity, and constitutional democracy in Rivers State

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - The Rt Hon. Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has been urged to suspend all impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Rivers State Elders and Leaders Forum has called on the lawmakers to stop impeachment proceedings against Fubara for peace to reign.

The forum said the lawmakers’ action is self-serving rather than for the good of Rivers state.

The elders said impeachment is not a tool for political vendettas or factional struggles.

As reported by The Punch, the forum’s acting Chairman, Dr Gabriel Toby, made this known in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday night, January 9, 2026.

The group said the reasons the reason for initiating impeachment against Fubara lack substance, public interest, or constitutional weight.

They accused the lawmakers of being driven by narrow personal interests rather than genuine concern for good governance.

“The Forum reminds the Rivers State House of Assembly that the Governor’s mandate was freely given by the people of Rivers State and can only be questioned in strict compliance with constitutional provisions, due process, and on the basis of clear, compelling, and verifiable grounds.”

The forum added that:

“Accordingly, we call on the Rivers State House of Assembly to immediately retrace its steps and place the collective interest, peace, and progress of Rivers State above all partisan or personal considerations.

“The Rivers Elders and Leadership Forum remains firmly committed to peace, unity, justice, and constitutional democracy in Rivers State. We will not be silent in the face of any action that threatens the stability, dignity, and future of our state.”

