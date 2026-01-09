Rivers State Assembly initiates impeachment against Governor Fubara and Deputy Odu amid misconduct allegations

Eight serious allegations include financial misappropriation and obstruction of legislative duties against Governor Fubara

Political tensions escalate with calls for Wike's resignation as impeachment proceedings unfold in Rivers State

Rivers state - The political crisis in Rivers state intensified on Thursday, January 8, as the State House of Assembly commenced fresh impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

Lawmakers issued a seven-day notice to both officials to respond to allegations of gross misconduct, marking the third impeachment attempt since the administration assumed office in 2023.

Background to the political standoff

Previous efforts to remove Governor Fubara and his deputy in 2023 and 2025 were halted following presidential intervention, amid a prolonged political feud between the governor and his predecessor, former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The latest move by the Assembly suggests a renewed breakdown in political relations within the state’s leadership.

Lawmakers outline alleged misconduct

In documents accompanying the impeachment notice, the Assembly listed eight allegations against the governor, describing them as serious breaches of constitutional and financial procedures.

Among the claims are alleged reckless and unconstitutional expenditure of public funds, as well as the misappropriation of government resources without legislative approval.

Claims of legislative obstruction

Lawmakers further accused the executive arm of hindering the Rivers State House of Assembly from performing its constitutional duties.

According to the allegations, the governor is said to have frustrated legislative activities through actions that undermine the authority and independence of the Assembly.

Allegations of illegal appointments

The Assembly also alleged that Governor Fubara made several appointments without subjecting nominees to the mandatory screening and confirmation process required by the Constitution.

Lawmakers said such actions amount to a violation of constitutional provisions governing executive appointments.

Dispute over salaries and funds

Another set of allegations centres on the seizure and withholding of salaries and operational funds meant for members of the House of Assembly.

The lawmakers further accused the executive of withholding the salaries of the Clerk of the House, Emeka Amadi, and other officials of the legislature.

Financial autonomy concerns raised

The Assembly claimed that the governor had refused to implement constitutional provisions guaranteeing financial autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary.

They also alleged that funds meant for the Rivers State House of Assembly Service Commission were withheld, thereby hindering the commission’s ability to function effectively.

Governor yet to respond

As of the time of filing this report, Governor Fubara and his deputy had not formally responded to the allegations.

Political observers say the coming days will be critical, as the impeachment process unfolds against the backdrop of deep political divisions in the state and renewed scrutiny of relations between the executive and legislative arms of government.

APC: Wike must resign over Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ajibola Basiru, the national secretary of the APC, had criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital, Nyesom Wike, and urged him to focus on politics in Rivers.

He expressed unwavering support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara amid his tensions with the FCT Minister, with their deepening rift frequently making the headlines ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng