FCT, Abuja - Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly, has announced that she will support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general election.

The lawmaker made the declaration on Wednesday, January 7, while speaking on Politics Today, a political programme aired on Channels Television, where she described her political stance as driven by nationalism rather than personal loyalty to any individual.

“I am a nationalist. The truth is that Peter Obi may be the candidate of the ADC in 2027; he may not be,” Kingibe said.

She added,

“I joined the ADC as an opposition to support the party and whoever the candidate is; if it’s Peter Obi, very well and good, we will work for him. If he is not, whoever it is, we will work for the person too.”

Kingibe defends opposition politics

The senator stressed the importance of a strong opposition in sustaining Nigeria’s democracy, warning against the dangers of a one-party system, Channels Television reported.

“Now, as you say, if the country chooses to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then so be it, then he will be the President.

“But I’ve always believed in the opposition; I don’t think a one-party state is the best thing for our democracy," she said.

Her remarks come amid increasing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections, with opposition parties seeking to build broader coalitions to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator criticises Tinubu’s economic policies

Kingibe also used the platform to criticise the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying Nigerians are not experiencing the level of prosperity they were promised.

According to her, the current tax burden on citizens is excessive and should be reviewed.

“Nigerians could do with a lot less tax,” she said.

She urged the President to reassess how his policies affect ordinary citizens, Vanguard reported.

Responding to Tinubu’s assurances that the sacrifices made by Nigerians would soon yield results, she expressed scepticism.

“I don’t know if we are nearing the end. The truth is that there is bound to be some pain, but I think that certain things can be put in place to alleviate the discomfort for the people," Kingibe said.

She added that while the President’s intentions may be good, implementation remains a major challenge.

“Policies won’t work if they are circumvented,” she said.

Senator says Labour Party is no longer viable

Addressing her recent defection from the Labour Party (LP) to the ADC, Kingibe said the LP has become too divided to function effectively as an electoral platform.

“The Labour Party is factionalised. There are two Labour Party ships,” she said, insisting that her move should not be seen as political betrayal.

The senator won the FCT senatorial seat in 2023 on the platform of the Labour Party.

Kingibe dismisses Wike’s influence on her political future

Kingibe also rejected suggestions that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, could determine her political fate ahead of the next election.

She said Wike had “no say” in whether she would return to the Senate in 2027, dismissing speculation that her political career was under threat.

FCT Senator Kingibe dumps LP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Ireti Kingibe, the senator representing the Federal Capital Territory at the National Assembly, has announced her resignation from the Labour Party and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The senator, who has been at loggerheads with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, announced her defection in a trending video shared by the ADC on social media, adding that her defection was due to the internal crisis rocking the Labour Party.

