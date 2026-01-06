Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Kano, has said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should not be accused of betrayal over speculations surrounding his possible defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Ahead of the 2027 election, there has been growing tension within the NNPP and Kwankwasiyya camp since reports of the governor’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) broke.

Ibrahim Shekarau addresses NNPP defection rumours, explaining why Kano Governor Abba Yusuf cannot be accused of betrayal. Photo credits: @KTP92, @Kyusufabba, @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Shekarau defends Gov Yusuf’s decisions

In an interview with an online platform, DCL Hausa, Shekarau argued that political realignments are personal decisions guided by circumstances and consultations.

He faulted the recent comment of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso that Governor Yusuf should relinquish his mandate before defecting from the NNPP.

According to Shekarau, such a position ignores political precedents set by Kwankwaso himself, who defected with his mandate while serving as governor.

Daily Trust, on Tuesday, January 6, quoted Shekarau as saying:

“I listened to my brother, Kwankwaso’s remarks. To me, Kwankwaso has either forgotten what happened in the past or he thought people have forgotten."

Source: Legit.ng