Ado Bayero, who died at 83 on June 6, 2014, was a respected traditional leader, having served as emir from 1963 until his passing

Kano, Kano state - Zainab, daughter of the late Emir of Kano Ado Bayero, has refuted claims that she squandered the money Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano, gave her family.

According to Zainab, her family had been going through a lot of difficulties since the demise of their father including not having accommodation on their own and money to continue with their education.

"I’m not blackmailing him" - Ado Bayero’s daughter

In an interview with Daily Trust published on Monday, August 26, Zainab refuted the allegation of squandering the money released by the governor.

She explained that she only asked for help again because they needed more help to buy a house and get her brother back to school.

“I can’t be in this situation with no home, my brother not in school and we’ll be going out from place to place.

"I decided to plead with him (the governor) again. I did interviews, and in those interviews, I thanked him.

"I’m not blackmailing him (the governor) but said we need more help to get my brother back to school, to get a home, anything he wants to help us with. I was trying to reach out to him that instead of rent, maybe if he could buy us a home. I was pleading, seeking his assistance. That was why I went back to the media."

Legit.ng reports that 83-year-old Bayero died on June 6, 2014, and was buried according to Islamic rites in Kano.

He ruled from 1963 to 2014 and became the longest-serving emir in Kano’s history.

