A young lady who completed her degree at the University of Ibadan shared a heartfelt video from her graduation preparation on social media

She showcased her custom-made graduation attire, student identification card, and university sash in the trending clip

The graduate asked social media users one request after disclosing the painful passing of her father during the milestone

A young Nigerian lady, Akindeji Timilehin, who recently completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan (UI) has moved many social media users to tears.

She marked her milestone by recognising what her late father meant to her when he was alive.

A UI graduate who lost her dad celebrates degree. Photo credit: @laztimmzyconcept/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The UI graduate completed her Bachelor of Education (Science) degree in Educational Management and Political Science.

UI graduate celebrates with one request

She took to her TikTok page to display her student ID card, custom attire, and graduation sash.

While she stood proud on campus in her custom t-shirt that read:

"I Made It... Success Turns Pain Into Joy,"

she could not hide the painful void left by her father's absence.

In the video, Timilehin made a solemn, touching request to her viewers to stand in the place of her late parent to offer her blessings.

Timilehin wrote:

"Can you all pretend to be like my dad? Pray for me like my late dad would have prayed for me today. 💔"

Reactions as UI graduate gives request

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@LULI LUXE PERFUME said:

"I can’t wait to do mine nxt year. 😌💃🎉"

@TSHIRT VENDOR IN OGBOMOSO 🛍️ said:

"You are doing well ma."

@Rose’s Pearl said:

"Clock it. 🥰you’re good."

Watch the video below:

UI medical graduate finally bags degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a young man shared his experience as he celebrated bagging a bachelor’s degree at the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng