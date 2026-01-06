Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jigawa State - Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, said he is still a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Badaru has denied reports that he has dumped the APC for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He said the claims that he has defected to the ADC are baseless and speculative, urging the public and APC members to disregard the false reports.

It was gathered that Badaru’s defection to ADC was likely from the ongoing rift between him and his predecessor, Governor Umar Namadi, within the APC in Jigawa State.

“My loyalty to the party remains absolute and unwavering.”

The former minister emphasised that he remains committed to the APC, a party he helped found.

“I remain a dedicated member of the party and have no intention whatsoever of leaving the APC.”

As reported by The Punch, Badaru’s Media aide, Mati Ali, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 6, 2025.

The former minister reaffirmed his loyalty to the ruling APC.

Tinubu’s defence minister, Badaru Abubakar, resigns

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government announced the resignation of the defence minister, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

Badaru resigned his appointment as Nigeria's minister of defense with immediate effect on Monday, December 1, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, shared more details about Badaru's resignation.

Actual reason former defence minister resigned

Legit.ng alos reported that details emerged on the sudden resignation of former Defence minister Badaru Abubakar.

President Tinubu swore in former Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa as the new Defence Minister.

Rising insecurity and political pressure intensified scrutiny on Badaru’s leadership before his exit.

