A Texas jury convicted Nigerian-born Catholic priest Anthony Odiong on one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault

Two women testified that Odiong used his position as a spiritual adviser to manipulate and pressure them into sexual relationships during vulnerable periods of their lives

Prosecutors presented additional evidence, including DNA linked to a child fathered by the priest during his ministry in Louisiana

A jury in Texas, United States, has convicted Nigerian-born Catholic priest Anthony Odiong of sexually assaulting women who were under his spiritual guidance.

The 57-year-old cleric was found guilty of one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault following a trial in Waco.

Anthony Odiong after his arrest as investigators pursued sexual assault allegations in the United States. Photo: TheGuardian

Source: Facebook

The verdict was returned by a jury of eight women and four men after roughly two hours of deliberation.

Odiong had denied the allegations throughout the proceedings. He now faces the possibility of a life sentence on the most serious charge when sentencing begins next week.

What did victims tell the court?

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence from two women who accused the priest of taking advantage of his religious position to initiate sexual relationships with them.

According to court testimony, the women said Odiong used his influence as a spiritual adviser during periods when they were dealing with personal and emotional challenges.

One of the complainants, identified as Mary Doe, told jurors that a sexual relationship began while she was receiving counselling from the priest during a difficult divorce.

A second accuser, referred to in court as Jane Doe, alleged that Odiong pressured her into sexual acts while presenting them as part of spiritual guidance.

How did the investigation unfold?

The case gained wider attention after allegations involving the priest were detailed in a 2024 report by The Guardian. Prosecutors said the publication encouraged one of the women to approach law enforcement authorities with additional information.

Investigators later gathered further evidence as the case progressed. Among the materials presented was DNA evidence connected to a child fathered by Odiong during his time serving in Louisiana.

Odiong was ordained as a Catholic priest in Nigeria in 1993 before relocating to the United States, where he served in parishes across Texas and Louisiana.

Authorities had previously suspended him from active ministry in 2019 following earlier misconduct allegations.

Throughout the trial, defence lawyers maintained that the relationships were consensual. Prosecutors, however, argued that the priest abused the trust and authority attached to his clerical role in his dealings with the women.

The court is expected to begin sentencing proceedings on Monday.

MFM founder Olukoya releases scary prophesies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, has warned that 2026 would unfold as a fast paced and spiritually demanding year, urging nations and individuals to pursue righteousness to avoid disorder and calamity.

The cleric delivered the message on morning of Thursday, January 2, at the church’s Prayer City along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway during the crossover service into the New Year.

Source: Legit.ng