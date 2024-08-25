Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ningi, Bauchi state - Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, the Emir of Ningi in Bauchi state, is dead.

Alhaji Danyaya died after a protracted illness.

The secretary of the palace, Alhaji Usman Sule, Magayakin Ningi, disclosed the sad news on Sunday morning, August 25.

Legit.ng reports that the late Emir was 88 and spent 46 years on the throne.

Bauchi govt confirms Ningi Emir's death

In the same vein, Mukhtar Gidado, the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor of Bauchi state, confirmed Danyaya's demise.

The announcement partly reads:

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that the Bauchi state government announces the passing of his royal highness, the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji (Dr.) Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, OON, a highly respected first-class Emir in Bauchi state.

"His death has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of the people of Ningi Emirate, Bauchi state, and Nigeria at large.”

Legit.ng gathered that the late traditional ruler will be buried at 4:00 pm on Sunday, August 25, at the Emir’s palace in Ningi. This is in accordance with Islamic rites.

Ningi Emir's death: MACBAN mourns

Meanwhile, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, the national president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), extended his "deepest condolences" to the family of the late Emir and the entire people of Ningi emirate.

A statement by Yusuf Abubakar, a media aide to Ngelzarma, made this known.

