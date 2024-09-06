BREAKING: Minimum Wage Payment Close as Kano Governor Signs Extra Budget Into Law, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Kano, Kano state - The Kano house of assembly on Friday, September 6, 2024, passed a supplementary budget of N99 billion.
Legit.ng gathered that the extra budget was to enable the state government to implement the N70,000 new national minimum wage and other services.
The fund would be extended on recurrent, personnel, and overhead costs.
Addressing newsmen after the passage of the budget, Aminu Sa’ad, the chairman of the Kano state house of assembly committee on appropriations, explained that 42 percent is for recurrent expenditure while 58 percent of the budget is earmarked for capital expenditure.
The legislator confirmed that the supplementary budget will cover the payment of the new minimum wage and the upcoming local government elections. Legit.ng reports that the polls are slated for Saturday, October 26.
Minimum wage: Kano gov signs supplementary budget
A few hours after the state lawmakers passed the N99 billion supplementary budget, Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant on digital media to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, disclosed that his principal has signed the extra financial plan into law.
Ibrahim shared pictures of Governor Yusuf exchanging a document with Jibrin Falgore, the speaker of the Kano state house of assembly.
Two other public officials were also pictured with the governor.
Check out Ibrahim's update below, made available via his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:
Kano includes minimum wage in supplementary budget
On Tuesday, August 27, Legit.ng reported that the Kano government presented the supplementary budget to the state house of assembly.
An aide to the governor revealed that part of the supplementary budget will be used to cover the new minimum wage payment agreed between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government.
