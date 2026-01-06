The 2023 New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso, has issued a serious warning

Kwankwaso has taken a crucial move after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf secured majority support to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The former two-term governor warned his political opponents about what to expect in the 2027 elections

Kano State - The leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso, has reportedly opened a “loyalty register” to document elected officials and support groups who intend to remain with the NNPP.

The “loyalty register” was opened at Kwakwaso’s Miller Road, Kano residence.

Kwankwaso made the decision after Governor Abba Yusuf secured the consent of the majority of elected officials, party executives, and influential support groups to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yusuf is said to have successfully drawn significant support from the Kwankwasiyya movement.

As reported by the Guardian, Kwankwaso retains the support of three federal lawmakers and a senator, while Governor Yusuf has the backing of the 21 members of the House of Representatives.

Governor Yusuf is alleged to be seeking “liberation” from Kwankwaso’s overbearing influence.

The planned defection to the APC will allow him to address Kano state’s development challenges independently.

However, opponents have labelled the move as the “ultimate betrayal” of their long-standing political struggle.

Kwankwaso, who opposed Yusuf’s defection to APC, has warned political opponents not to underestimate the NNPP.

The 2023 NNPP presidential candidate warned his opponents to expect surprises at the 2027 elections

He confidently stated that NNPP would defy expectations in the upcoming elections.

Kwankwaso stated this while addressing supporters at his Kano residence.

The former Kano governor said that the NNPP is being underrated by those unfamiliar with the dynamics of Nigerian politics.

He reassured supporters that the NNPP remains strong and prepared, urging them to stay focused and committed as the 2027 elections approach.

