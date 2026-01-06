Kwankwaso has warned political rivals underrating the NNPP to expect a surprise outcome in the 2027 general elections, particularly in Kano State

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has warned political rivals who dismiss the New Nigeria Peoples Party ahead of the 2027 general elections to expect an unexpected outcome in Kano and beyond.

The former presidential candidate said the party was being wrongly assessed by critics who, in his view, misunderstood the realities of Nigerian politics.

Addressing supporters at his Miller Road residence in Kano, Kwankwaso projected confidence in the party’s electoral prospects. He said repeated attempts to belittle the NNPP had failed to account for its grassroots strength and organisational reach, particularly in Kano state, Leadership reported.

Kwankwaso expresses confidence ahead of 2027 polls

Kwankwaso said dismissive remarks from opponents did not reflect the political mood on the ground.

According to him:

“A lot of people who don’t know politics are underrating us. Some are saying we are children.

“We will shock them at the polls with the outcome of the elections.”

He urged party supporters to remain disciplined and focused as preparations for 2027 gathered momentum, adding that the NNPP remained intact and ready for the contest.

While speculation has continued over internal tensions within the party in Kano, senior NNPP figures moved to dispel claims that Kwankwaso was considering leaving the platform. Party chieftain Buba Galadima rejected reports linking the former governor to a possible move to the African Democratic Congress.

Galadima said Kwankwaso’s leadership position within the NNPP remained unchanged.

“He (Kwankwaso) is still the leader of the NNPP. He has not resigned his membership of the party. So there is no way he can move to another party.”

He declined to comment on rumours surrounding the political future of Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf.

Party rift sparks fresh reactions

The internal disagreements in Kano drew further reaction from a former state chairman of the NNPP, Hashimu Dungurawa. He described the strained relationship between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso as disturbing and deeply personal, given their long political history.

Dungurawa said the bond between both men spanned more than four decades and was built on trust and loyalty.

“He was tolerated, guided and supported for 43 years. There was never a time the leader complained about him,” he said. “It is only after becoming governor, in less than three years, that people around him began to influence him to turn against the very man who made him politically.”

He blamed the rift on political opportunists and forces he described as hostile to democratic values. Although he avoided commenting on reports of a possible defection by Kwankwaso, Dungurawa said the unfolding situation had made political calculations in Kano uncertain.

Despite the tensions, he maintained that Kwankwaso’s standing among voters remained firm. He pointed to the NNPP’s strong showing in the last elections as evidence of enduring support, adding:

“The people of Kano believe in Kwankwaso. Wherever he goes, politically, they are likely to follow.”

Kwankwaso 'plotting to join APC'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that talk around a possible defection by Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his mentor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the All Progressives Congress is growing louder, even though no formal confirmation has emerged.

Political watchers believe the development could reset the balance of power in the state as preparations quietly begin for the 2027 race.

