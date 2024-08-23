Prominent political figures of northern Nigeria extraction met in Abuja on Friday, August 23, at a programme organised by the Atiku Abubakar family

The group, which included three former Kano governors Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Shekarau, and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, was seen in pictures posted on social media

Legit.ng reports that Atiku said he is very happy to give away a daughter in marriage

FCT, Abuja - The wedding of Laila Abubakar to Saleh Iliyasu Maitala was held on Friday, August 23, at the national mosque, Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Laila is the daughter of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections.

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar (left), gave out his daughter in marriage on Friday, August 23. Photo credit: @dawisu

The ceremony was graced by the presence of dignitaries.

According to an update by AbdulRasheed Shehu, Atiku's special assistant on broadcast media, his principal extended his "sincere gratitude" to all those who graced the occasion with their presence.

Shehu also said the presidential hopeful offered prayers for the newlywed, "hoping for a future filled with love and prosperity for the new couple".

Check out some pictures from the event below:

Legit.ng reports that apart from the wedding of Atiku's daughter, Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also attended the union of a son of the immediate past minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, popularly known as Dawisu, a one-time media adviser to Ganduje, shared photos of Ganduje attending the wedding ceremonies.

Atiku's marriages and personal life

Atiku, 77, once declared that his goal was to expand the line of the Abubakar with his polygyny disposition. Several women have publicly borne his name (and at least 28 children).

His partners include Titilayo Albert, Ladi Yakubu, Princess Rukaiyatu Mustafa, Fatima Shettima, and Jennifer Douglas.

Atiku and at least two of his wives are separated.

Atiku meets El-Rufai, others in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku welcomed the family of Kashim Imam.

The Imam family was led by former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to Atiku's Asokoro residence in Abuja as the delegation came to formally request the hand of the ex-vice-president's daughter, Hafsat Atiku Abubakar, in marriage.

