Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has come under serious fire over an old video

Yusuf, in an old video pleged his loyalty to the 2023 NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

The governor vowed not to betray Kwankwaso in the old video recorded around July, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - An old video showing Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf firmly pledging loyalty to Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso has resurfaced and gone viral.

The governor stressed that loyalty remains central to his political identity and that of the people of Kano.

This is happening amid Governor Yusuf’s planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Yusuf vowed not to betray Kwankwaso for supporting him to emerge as governor of Kano State in 2023.

“God gave me the opportunity to be governor, but Kwankwaso’s support made it possible. Why should I betray him?”

As reported by the Leadership, the video was recorded during a late-night interaction with journalists at the Government House, Kano.

Governor Yusuf dismissed claims of any rift between himself and Kwankwaso.

He described such narratives as insulting and divisive, adding that those pushing the narrative were deliberately sowing discord.

“I have always been loyal,” he reiterated in the video.

In the now viral old video, Yusuf also dismissed reports that he had been ignoring phone calls from Kwankwaso,

The re-emergence of the old video comes at a time when Governor Yusuf has maintained a loud silence over the growing defection rumours about him, allowing speculation to deepen within political circles across the state.

Kwankwaso takes action as Kano Governor plans to join APC

Recall that the 2023 New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwakwaso, issued a serious warning.

Kwankwaso took a crucial move after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf secured majority support to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former two-term governor warned his political opponents about what to expect in the 2027 elections.

How Governor Yusuf, Kwankwaso fell out

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Yusuf and his long-time political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are locked in a growing political rift.

The crisis intensified following Yusuf’s rumoured defection from the NNPP to the APC, a move sources say is aimed at securing his political future ahead of 2027.

The fallout has further destabilised the NNPP in Kano, splitting the party into factions and reopening debates about godfatherism in Nigerian politics.

