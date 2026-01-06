FCT minister Nyesom Wike reaffirmed support for President Tinubu ahead of 2027 amidst Rivers State political tensions

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that his political structure in Rivers State is fully committed to the President.

Wike made the declaration on Tuesday, January 6, while outlining his ongoing political consultations across local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers state.

A post he made via X, said:

“Yesterday, we were in Oyigbo and Ogu-Bolo LGAs. Today, we will be in Akuku-Toru and Degema LGAs.Here, it is local politics, and our support for Mr President is total.”

Statement comes amid clash with APC national secretary

The FCT minister’s declaration comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions between him and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, over political influence in Rivers state.

On Monday, January 5, Basiru publicly challenged Wike to resign his ministerial position and focus on what he described as the minister’s preoccupation with Rivers politics.

The remark followed a warning by Wike, who cautioned Basiru against interfering in the state’s political affairs.

“Carrying your hands to Rivers State, if they burn, don’t say I burnt it. I can challenge anybody; this state is a no-go area, whether you like it or not,” Wike said.

APC leaders divided over Rivers power struggle

The dispute has exposed internal divisions within the APC, particularly over the lingering political crisis between Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Last week, the APC’s South-South National Vice-Chairman, Victor Giadom, publicly backed Wike, describing him as central to the party’s electoral fortunes in the state.

“To win anything in this state, you must go through Wike,” Giadom said.

Basiru, however, criticised the remark, warning party leaders against undermining the authority of elected governors.

“I find it unfortunate that a member of the NWC was referring to a governor in our party as a ‘so-called governor of Rivers State.

“No matter one’s allegiance, such language is unbecoming of someone holding such a sensitive position," Basiru said.

Rift with Fubara shapes APC tensions

Wike’s strained relationship with Governor Fubara has further complicated APC dynamics in Rivers State, especially following the governor’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC in December.

The FCT minister has since opposed Fubara’s re-election bid, accusing the governor of breaching a political understanding they allegedly reached before President Tinubu lifted the emergency rule earlier imposed on the state.

Wike has also dismissed recent commendations of Governor Fubara by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who reportedly said the President was satisfied with the governor’s performance.

Rivers remains flashpoint ahead of 2027

As political manoeuvring intensifies ahead of 2027, Rivers State continues to emerge as a major flashpoint within the APC, with Wike’s influence, party loyalty and control of grassroots structures shaping the unfolding power contest.

Despite mounting tensions within the ruling party, Wike has made it clear that his support for President Tinubu remains non-negotiable, even as battles over political control in Rivers State deepen.

Wike reacts to Fubara’s defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wike said Fubara did not require his clearance to join the ruling APC.

Speaking during a now-trending media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, Wike described his successor's move as natural, following earlier defections by members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and council chairmen.

