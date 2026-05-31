Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Luis Enrique following the Gunners' heartbreaking UEFA Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain

The Gunners lost 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 following 120 minutes of action at the Puskas Aréna in Budapest on Saturday, May 30

The victory saw PSG become the first club since Real Madrid to successfully defend the UCL title, further cementing Luis Enrique's side among Europe's elite

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has sent a strong message to Luis Enrique following their UEFA Champions League final loss on Saturday, May 30.

The Gunners were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Les Parisians after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Budapest, Hungary.

The North London side took the lead in the 6th minute through Kai Havertz as he chipped the ball over PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov.

Ousmane Dembele scores an equaliser from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. Photo by: Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

The French giants equalised in the 65th minute as reigning Balloon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele converted from the penalty spot after Cristian Mosquera fouled Desire Doue.

In the extra time, Arsenal also felt they should have been awarded a penalty in the first half of extra time after a challenge from Nuno Mendes on Noni Madueke. However, referee Daniel Siebert dismissed the appeals.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes both missed from the spot as PSG successfully retained their European crown.

Arteta hails Enrique

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has congratulated Luis Enrique for guiding Paris Saint-Germain to their second consecutive Champions League title.

According to SI, the Spanish manager described the French giants as the best team in the world currently. He said:

“I want to congratulate PSG, Luis (Enrique) in particular, because they are, in my opinion, the best team in the world.”

An emotional Arteta admitted it was painful to record an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, only to lose in the final. He said:

“It is very tough to accept when you are so consistent all the way to the final and in the end you lose the trophy on penalties.”

“I watched all the penalties in the competition in the last 72 hours to understand what a penalty is and what is not, and that easily can be a penalty.

Mikel Arteta sends a congratulatory message to Luis Enrique after the UEFA Champions League 4-3 loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“But it is if, if, if. It is not what happened. We need to do better, we have to improve and find different margins to get the outcome that we want.”

“First of all you have to go through that pain, digest it and turn it into fuel to improve and to reach a different level because it will demand a different level with the quality that is around Europe," per Irish Independent.

Wenger backs Arsenal to beat PSG

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Arsene Wenger has thrown his full weight behind Arsenal ahead of their massive Champions League final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, insisting the trophy is the “missing piece” in the club’s glittering history.

The legendary former manager, who led Arsenal to their only previous final appearance in 2006, believes Mikel Arteta’s side have the quality and mentality to go all the way in Budapest.

Source: Legit.ng