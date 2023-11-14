Senator Adolphus Wabara has stated that there is a political calculation against the Igbo people's quest to become president.

In a recent interview, he claimed that the the Igbos have proved their mettle and can still fathom why Nigeria still don't trust his race.

He stated boldly that an Igbo presidency is the solution to Nigeria's problem and that only an Igbo man can fix Nigeria.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

The current chairman of the board of trustees for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Dr. Adolphus Wabara, expressed regret that he may not live long enough to witness an Igbo individual assume the presidency in Nigeria.

He attributed this concern to what he perceives as deliberate political manoeuvres working against the Igbo community.

Wabara said there is a political calculation against the Igbo people. Photo Credit: @DrEmekakalu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the 75-year-old diplomat and elder statesman emphasised his perplexity regarding the reluctance of political figures in Nigeria to support an Igbo candidate.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"I may not be alive to see an Igbo man become President of Nigeria. It’s so painful and it gives me concern. I don’t know why Nigeria does not seem to have trust in us.

“But the fact remains that an Igbo man can fix Nigeria if given the opportunity. But unfortunately, some forces seem not to be comfortable with this.

"The Igbo man has proved his mettle and thrives virtually in every field of human endeavour, yet, Nigeria does not believe in allowing him to come to power. There is no doubt we will make Nigeria great if allowed to be President."

Senator Wabara asserted that the Igbo people are the most nationally inclusive ethnic group in Nigeria, willing to make significant sacrifices for the country's unity.

He said:

"It’s only when an Igbo man becomes the President of this country that we can right all the wrongs stagnating Nigeria.

"An Igbo President will not behave like Buhari or Asiwaju. We are not tribalistic. An Igbo man will deny himself or his brother a position if that position is not justifiable."

Wubara speaks on 6-year single term

In proposing a solution, Senator Wabara reiterated his earlier suggestion for a single six-year presidential term.

He argued that this approach would eliminate the intense desire for a second term and associated political manoeuvring, allowing each geopolitical zone to produce a president once every 36 years.

Senator Wabara maintained that competent leaders exist in every geopolitical zone, advocating strongly for adopting this proposal.

Notably, former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party candidate Mr Peter Obi have also endorsed similar ideas, suggesting a six-year and five-year single presidential term, respectively.

Senator Wabara highlighted that he initially proposed this idea during the contentious third-term debate in 2007.

He said:

"I said it loud and clear. I even went further to propose a political mathematics that will make every geo-political zone produce the President within 36 years."

"Igbos can’t produce president in 2027": Primate Ayodele gives reason

Meanwhile, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele, Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, can never be president of Nigeria.

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader also declared that Bola Tinubu would defeat Obi at the Supreme Court.

The cleric noted that the former Anambra governor had missed his chance to rule the country, which has affected the Igbos.

Source: Legit.ng