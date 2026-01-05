The APC expanded its grassroots base across Abia State following sustained mobilisation led by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

Party leaders reported defections from the Labour Party, PDP and other platforms across wards and local government areas

The APC South East Mandate Forum said the development strengthened internal party stability ahead of the 2027 elections

The All Progressives Congress is recording fresh momentum across Abia state following a surge of defections that party leaders have linked to sustained grassroots engagement by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

The APC Southeast Mandate Forum said the growing inflow of new members signalled a shift in the state’s political balance ahead of the 2027 general election, despite Abia being governed by the Labour Party.

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued Monday, January 5, in Umuahia, the group said the development reflected rising dissatisfaction with the ruling party and renewed confidence in the APC as a viable alternative.

Grassroots mobilisation drives defections

According to the forum, Kalu’s continuous presence in communities across the state has encouraged politicians and supporters from the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party and other platforms to defect.

The group said the defections cut across wards and local government areas, with many former members publicly renouncing their previous affiliations.

“Across wards, communities and local government areas in Abia state, we are witnessing an unprecedented political realignment driven by conviction, not coercion,” the statement read.

It added that the scale of the movement showed growing belief in the APC’s direction.

“In recent times, we have witnessed events where thousands of former members of the Labour Party, PDP and other parties openly renounced their affiliations, tore their membership cards and willingly identified with the APC because they see direction, leadership and seriousness of purpose.”

On-ground engagement sets Kalu apart

The forum said the momentum did not occur by chance, crediting it to what it described as a deliberate, people-focused strategy. It noted that while many political leaders slowed activity during the holiday season, Kalu remained active across the state.

“While others are resting, celebrating and issuing seasonal goodwill messages, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has chosen to work,” the group said.

“He has been on ground — listening to the people, rebuilding confidence in the APC, and reminding Abians that politics must be about service, not slogans.”

The forum said his outreach spanned youth groups, women leaders, market associations, professionals and traditional institutions. It described the approach as inclusive rather than elite-driven.

“This is not a movement restricted to political big men. It is a people-driven process. The confidence level of party members has increased and more people are joining the party,” the statement added.

Internal stability and 2027 outlook

Beyond expanding membership, the forum said the defections helped calm internal tensions within the APC in Abia. It said long-standing members who had grown disillusioned were regaining confidence in the party’s future.

The group also said Kalu’s standing within the national leadership reassured new entrants. “As deputy speaker of the house of representatives, Benjamin Kalu represents a bridge between national authority and local aspiration,” it stated.

“What is happening today is not noise; it is structure. It is not propaganda; it is participation,” the forum said, adding that the trend pointed to a broader political realignment ahead of 2027.

The statement was signed by Chief Onyebuchi Okorie, coordinator of the APC South East Mandate Forum.

