President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to sack the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, Wale Edun

Activist Theophilus Abu Agada called for Edun’s removal in a social media post, accusing him of mismanaging Nigeria’s economy

Agada claimed that Yemi Cardoso has been 'covering' for Edun, whose knowledge of the economy he described as "stale"

FCT, Abuja - Theo Agada, a political activist, has urged President Bola Tinubu to sack Wale Edun, minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy.

According to Agada, Edun has been "a terrible manager of the economy."

Activist demands minister Edun’s ouster

Legit.ng reports that Abu, the spokesperson for the Northern Renaissance Network (NRN), posited that Edun has been underwhelming since assuming office in 2023.

He wrote on his verified X page recently:

"Wale Edun has been a terrible manager of the economy. It is Yemi Cardoso who has been covering for him with his brilliant performance. PBAT (referring to President Tinubu) erred by handing over the country’s economy to a man whose knowledge of the economy is stale and outdated. He needs to be fired."

Legit.ng reports that there are media reports that President Tinubu overhauled the finance ministry.

The reports said President Tinubu embarked on a strategic and discreet initiative that will drastically diminish Edun's influence.

According to a memo, the president reportedly sanctioned the reassignment of several key responsibilities previously managed by the finance minister to the minister of state for finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite.

This development, described by insider sources as unprecedented, is expected to limit Edun's extensive powers and may potentially lead to his eventual exit from the Tinubu cabinet after approximately 28 months in office.

The memo reportedly issued by the presidency allegedly outlines the responsibilities being transferred to the junior minister’s office, including the Internal Revenue Generation, Distribution, and Sharing among the states of the federation, the Nigeria Customs Service, Development Finance, Domestic Finance, Debt Management, and Revenue Sharing, among others.

Wale Edun's profile

Edun is a Nigerian economist, investment banker and politician who has been the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy since August 2023.

He was appointed the Chairman of the African Governors’ Forum of the World Bank in 2023. He is the first Nigerian to occupy this position in 60 years.

In 1999, he was appointed Lagos State commissioner of finance by then-governor, Tinubu, a position he held until 2004.

