Davido took to social media to announce he will be in Osun State this Wednesday to formally join the Accord Party

The singer’s move followed Governor Ademola Adeleke’s recent exit from the PDP to lead the Accord Party

The "Unavailable" crooner promised to pick up his membership card at the famous Imole House in Osogbo

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as David on Tuesday announced his intention to formally join the Accord Party.

The singer, who had earlier stated where his loyalty lies, revealed that he would be travelling to Osun State to collect his membership card.

The disclosure, made via his verified X account, immediately caught the attention of fans and political observers alike.

Davido announces he will be in Osun State this Wednesday to formally join the Accord Party. Photos: Davido.

“I will be live in Osun to pick up my @AccordPartyNG membership card @ IMOLE HOUSE OSOGBO Tomorrow… see you soon ACCORDINGLY,” Davido wrote

Davido’s move did not come out of nowhere. It followed a recent political shift by his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, who unveiled the Accord Party as his new platform ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

The governor made the declaration about two weeks ago at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Osogbo, in the presence of national and state leaders of the party.

His defection signalled a new phase in Osun politics, one that immediately drew national attention.

See the post here:

Fans react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Yemi_of_Lagos shared:

"Na family business e no concern us, dem Dey kpai Christians you no go live to speak against it , na wetin go favor una sef and family una Dey do"

@Abisco__ noted:

"Why can’t do a free show maybe at freedom Osogbo just for Osogbo people to feel good this year"

@Richestmarvels commented:

"001, if you start campaign, no need for rally. Just play 'Timeless' for loud speaker, everybody go thumbprint for you immediately!"

@babawalepopoola stated:

"Osun Accord Youth Rangers Set to Host Davido as He Pick Accord Membership Card In Osun The Osun Accord Youth Rangers warmly welcome global music icon and cultural ambassador, @davido as he arrives in Osun State to formally pick up his ACCORD Party membership card at Imole House."

@KruizeBoi wrote:

"According to @davido, the mission is accord. He heads to Accord Party for the card, in full accord. No debate, no discord, the message is scored. Pick up the card & move accordingly. @isrealjuju @MrBanksOmishore Are you in accord? @AccordPartyNG @AAdeleke_01"

@Leo40818256 stated:

"Indeed, politics is a game of interest. In this case, it is a game of family interest. Don't allow anyone to gaslight you about good governance or wanting a better country."

Davido promises to pick up his membership card at the famous Imole House in Osogbo. Photo: Davido.

