Adekunle Dada

Ibadan, Oyo State -Governor Seyi Makinde has admitted that the decision to support President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election did not produce the outcome he had hoped for.

The Oyo State governor said he regretted supporting the Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Makinde said his decision to back Tinubu was based on the belief that the APC presidential candidate would act in the national interest if elected.

As reported by Vanguard, Makinde made this known while speaking with journalists at the Government House in Ibadan on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

“I said it earlier, I’m human. I supported the current president, even though in another party at that time, because I thought we’ll do what is right for the country.”

Speaking further, Makinde said he believed Tinubu would “reset the country” and bring together competent individuals to address the nation’s challenges.

“But unfortunately, that is not what we’re seeing. I regret that action. Yes, I do.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vowed not to support President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Makinde narrates how Wike undermined him

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde publicly distanced himself from President Tinubu’s 2027 bid despite the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike’s open endorsement of the president.

Makinde said Wike had no authority to dictate political choices within the PDP and reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the party.

The long-standing rift between the two former G5 allies deepened following disciplinary actions taken against Wike by PDP factions loyal to Makinde.

Oyo governor Makinde fires fresh shots at Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Makinde revealed why he will not support President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, highlighting a growing political divergence within the Peoples Democratic Party.

Makinde reflected on his early career, recalling that at the age of 29, he secured his first major contract with Mobil worth $1 million.

The governor stated that at a time when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had probably just left law school.

